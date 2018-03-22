Related

Article

Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli

22 March 2018 10:39

Dele Alli is adamant England's humiliation at the hands of Iceland in Euro 2016 has helped the team become stronger.

Having scraped through their group in unconvincing fashion following draws against Russia and Slovakia either side of a 2-1 win over Wales, England met unfancied Iceland in the first knockout phase.

Although Iceland had impressed neutrals by overcoming the odds to progress thanks to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat of Austria in their final group game, England were still expected to triumph comfortably if they played to their capabilities.

But at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, Iceland beat England 2-1 despite falling behind to Wayne Rooney's early penalty, dumping England out in embarrassing fashion.

Alli reckons that defeat has actually helped England improve, however.

"Yeah, I definitely think we've gained from it," he is quoted as saying by the Telegraph ahead of Friday's friendly with Netherlands.

"You never know what will happen in a tournament, but as a team we feel stronger, we feel more together and we are learning from it. It's important that we learn from it together.

"We obviously don't get to spend that much time as an England squad, but we know the way we want to play and a lot of it is very similar to the way we play with our clubs.

"To be a part of it for your country, growing up you see the big tournaments being played, you see it on the TV, look at all the flags flying out of the windows and seeing how much it means to the country, to be a part of it was massive but the way it ended was a huge disappointment.

"As a team, it would have been quite easy to hide, not to look back on it and get it out of your memory, but it was important that we went through it so it doesn't happen again. I think as a team and as individuals we're stronger from going through that."

Roy Hodgson was the man at the helm during the Euros, but now it is Gareth Southgate in charge and Alli is a firm believer in the former England Under-21 coach.

"Gareth is a great manager and a great person," Alli said. "He's really nice and he's easy to talk to, which I think is important.

"When you are bringing in people from different clubs, it's important everyone gets along and he is really good at speaking to everyone. He's a great manager and it's a pleasure to play for him."

Sponsored links

Thursday 22 March

11:16 All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
10:39 Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
09:59 Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
09:14 Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
07:23 Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
06:06 If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
05:01 Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
02:18 Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
01:18 Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
00:10 Manchester United apply for professional women´s team

Wednesday 21 March

23:50 Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
22:04 Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
20:41 Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
20:15 Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
18:56 Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
18:36 Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
18:07 Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
17:41 Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
17:28 Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
17:00 Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
16:36 I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
15:27 I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
14:33 Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
14:06 Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
13:06 Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
12:35 Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
12:28 Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
11:27 Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
10:29 Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
09:54 Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
09:19 Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
08:32 Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
05:45 Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
02:06 Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
01:42 Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
00:08 Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica

Tuesday 20 March

22:08 Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah
21:29 Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury
20:51 Young backs Mourinho over Shaw treatment
20:40 BVBolt? Athletics great scores header while training in Dortmund kit
20:39 Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent
19:42 Alisson loves Roma and we haven´t discussed Liverpool move, insists agent
19:02 McTominay: I always wanted to play for Scotland
18:55 Chiesa vows to honour Astori with Italy displays
18:40 England´s Pope ready for Heaton challenge amid World Cup race
18:10 Lautaro Martinez confirms impending Inter move
18:05 Morata wasn´t happy with Spain snub, admits Alonso
17:47 Raiola rages over Italy´s Balotelli snub
17:18 Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit
16:23 Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return after beating cancer
16:19 Cutrone did not expect whirlwind Milan season and Italy call-up
15:55 ´Happy´ Kepa mulled over Real Madrid move
15:06 Lucas Vazquez keen on Real Madrid stay
14:11 Juventus clear Chiellini of serious injury
14:02 Newcastle charged as youth team allegedly breach advertising regulations
13:28 I did not betray Roma – Pjanic could not pass up Juventus opportunity
12:59 Title-chasing Sarri closes on Napoli renewal as he hopes to repay fans
11:52 Messi and Ronaldo reveal World Cup kits
11:43 Nara praises Inter project as Icardi talks continue
10:44 Marseille´s Rami wants to ´tickle´ PSG
09:42 Salah can push on to Messi´s level - Robertson
07:26 Iniesta better than last year – Lopetegui
06:03 Okon quits as Mariners head coach
04:13 Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
03:46 Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari
01:30 Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best
00:37 Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent

Facebook

18+ GambleAware