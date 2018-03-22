Related

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez

22 March 2018 01:18

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Cristiano Ronaldo has not asked to leave the Spanish and European champions as he fielded questions over a possible move to China.

The Chinese Super League has emerged as a possible destination for Ronaldo after former Brazil and Portugal head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had often asked about China.

Ronaldo – who has scored 37 goals in 35 matches across all competitions for Madrid this season – is contracted until mid-2021 and Perez dismissed speculation that the 33-year-old superstar could depart the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He hasn't asked us to leave, he has a contract for another year but when the results are not great..."

Pressed further on links with the CSL, where Scolari spent 2015-17 as coach of Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao, Perez added: "If you have a friend who lives in Hong Kong, you ask him how he is in Hong Kong, it's normal."

Ronaldo is in red hot form after his four-goal haul in Madrid's thrilling 6-3 win over Girona in LaLiga on Sunday.

The Portugal captain had only managed four league goals prior to the new year, but his tally now stands at 22 – only three adrift of Lionel Messi's LaLiga-high 25.

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 29 +61 75
2 Atlético Madrid 29 +35 64
3 Real Madrid 29 +40 60
4 Valencia 29 +26 59
5 Villarreal 29 +7 47

