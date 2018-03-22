Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Cristiano Ronaldo has not asked to leave the Spanish and European champions as he fielded questions over a possible move to China.
The Chinese Super League has emerged as a possible destination for Ronaldo after former Brazil and Portugal head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had often asked about China.
Ronaldo – who has scored 37 goals in 35 matches across all competitions for Madrid this season – is contracted until mid-2021 and Perez dismissed speculation that the 33-year-old superstar could depart the Santiago Bernabeu.
"He hasn't asked us to leave, he has a contract for another year but when the results are not great..."
Pressed further on links with the CSL, where Scolari spent 2015-17 as coach of Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao, Perez added: "If you have a friend who lives in Hong Kong, you ask him how he is in Hong Kong, it's normal."
Ronaldo is in red hot form after his four-goal haul in Madrid's thrilling 6-3 win over Girona in LaLiga on Sunday.
The Portugal captain had only managed four league goals prior to the new year, but his tally now stands at 22 – only three adrift of Lionel Messi's LaLiga-high 25.
