UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand

Paris Saint-Germain must close the Auteuil stand for their next European match at Parc des Princes following disciplinary sanctions announced by UEFA.

The punishment relates to PSG's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid earlier this month that sealed a 5-2 aggregate exit from the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

A number of supporters sitting in the Auteuil lit red flares in an attempt to create an intimidating atmosphere and inspire a comeback for their side against the reigning European champions.

UEFA took a dim view of those actions and have also fined PSG €43,000 following charges of setting off fireworks, having blocked stairways and the use of a laser pointer. Disciplinary proceedings over a charge related to a lack of body searches on fans entering the stadium have been closed.

The Auteuil will be shut for PSG's first Champions League home game next season, with Unai Emery's side closing in on the Ligue 1 title and a top-seed place in Europe's premier competition for 2018-19.

PSG's Ligue 1 counterparts Marseille have been handed a two-match ban from selling tickets to fans for away UEFA matches, with the second game suspended from a period of two years, following the violence that marred their Europa League victory at Athletic Bilbao.

Marseille were hit with UEFA charges over crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks and throwing objects.

Alongside a fine of €30,000, Rudi Garcia's side will not be backed by travelling supporters when they take on RB Leipzig in next month's quarter-final.

During unrest at San Mames, where Marseille beat Bilbao 2-1, two security guards were injured in clashes with away fans. One of the men, 57, was wounded in the neck by a sharp object but avoided serious injuries.

Additionally, from their position in the second tier of the stadium, Marseille fans lit flares and some were thrown into the section occupied by Bilbao supporters below.