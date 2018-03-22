All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp

Barcelona star Gerard Pique revealed how he started a WhatsApp group containing Real Madrid players in order to tease them over their LaLiga woes this season.
Pique has been a key part of the Barca team which is walking away with the league title in Spain this season, as they sit 11 points clear at the top with nine games to go.
But the most notable element of their lead at the summit is that they are 15 points ahead of bitter rivals and reigning champions Real Madrid.
Pique has rarely been far away from any feuds relating to the two clubs, and it seems this season he is taking the lead when it comes to mocking Barca's fiercest foes.
"I'm going to let you in on a little inside information," he told the Players' Tribune. "Everybody knows that footballers have text groups on WhatsApp.
"I have one just for my friends from home, and I have another just for my Barca teammates. But my favourite one might surprise you.
March 19, 2018
"Earlier this season, when we were already eight or nine points clear of Real Madrid in the league, I started a special group for some of the guys on the Spanish national team who play for Real Madrid and Barcelona.
"All we do in that group is talk s*** to one another about Barca and Real! It's the best.
"We're just like little kids. And the truth is, it's especially hilarious for me right now, because now we're up 15 points on Real in the league, so I'm getting very creative in my responses.
"Last season, when the Real guys were winning everything, they were feeling pretty good. They were talking s*** constantly whenever I saw them at national team training.
"Man, every time they won a match last season, they were posting shirtless photos on Instagram from the locker room. Remember that?
"They were smiling and flexing their muscles like The Rock and saying '#HalaMadrid' and posting little trophy emojis.
"This season, though, it's a different vibe. All their Instagram photos are looking very sombre. 'Three points today. We must keep working harder!'
"So I'm texting them in the WhatsApp group, 'Come on guys, why so serious?!' Then I put a little crying emoji, and a laughing emoji.
"I even made a special name for the group. It's called: CONGRATULATIONS."
To read Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's inaugural post on The Players' Tribune, 'A Long Story', in full, please visit: https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/gerard-pique-a-long-story. The Players' Tribune connects players with fans through the power of storytelling and has today announced its global expansion in partnership with Pique.
