Related

Article

Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica

21 March 2018 00:08

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison has confirmed he is travelling to Jamaica with a view to changing his allegiance at international level.

The BBC reported this week that the 25-year-old, who plays for Mexican side Atlas on loan from Lazio, was considering declaring himself available for the Caribbean nation.

Morrison, who played for England as a youth player up to Under-21 level, tweeted on Tuesday to say he hopes to finalise terms with the Jamaican Football Federation in the coming days.

"Making my way to Jamaica," he wrote. "Sorting my documents & papers this week so can be ready for the next games.

"Looking forward to watch the game on Sunday 25th [against Antigua and Barbuda]."

Morrison came through United's academy and was part of the FA Youth Cup-winning side of 2011 that also included Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

He was described by former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand as the best young player he had ever seen, but his early career was blighted by off-field problems.

He left United in 2012 for West Ham and spent time on loan at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City, before joining Lazio in 2015.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 21 March

02:06 Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
01:42 Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
00:08 Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica

Tuesday 20 March

22:08 Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah
21:29 Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury
20:51 Young backs Mourinho over Shaw treatment
20:40 BVBolt? Athletics great scores header while training in Dortmund kit
20:39 Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent
19:42 Alisson loves Roma and we haven´t discussed Liverpool move, insists agent
19:02 McTominay: I always wanted to play for Scotland
18:55 Chiesa vows to honour Astori with Italy displays
18:40 England´s Pope ready for Heaton challenge amid World Cup race
18:10 Lautaro Martinez confirms impending Inter move
18:05 Morata wasn´t happy with Spain snub, admits Alonso
17:47 Raiola rages over Italy´s Balotelli snub
17:18 Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit
16:23 Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return after beating cancer
16:19 Cutrone did not expect whirlwind Milan season and Italy call-up
15:55 ´Happy´ Kepa mulled over Real Madrid move
15:06 Lucas Vazquez keen on Real Madrid stay
14:11 Juventus clear Chiellini of serious injury
14:02 Newcastle charged as youth team allegedly breach advertising regulations
13:28 I did not betray Roma – Pjanic could not pass up Juventus opportunity
12:59 Title-chasing Sarri closes on Napoli renewal as he hopes to repay fans
11:52 Messi and Ronaldo reveal World Cup kits
11:43 Nara praises Inter project as Icardi talks continue
10:44 Marseille´s Rami wants to ´tickle´ PSG
09:42 Salah can push on to Messi´s level - Robertson
07:26 Iniesta better than last year – Lopetegui
06:03 Okon quits as Mariners head coach
04:13 Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
03:46 Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari
01:30 Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best
00:37 Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent

Monday 19 March

23:59 Hazard will not be false nine for Belgium, says Martinez
23:04 Martial agent will not guarantee Manchester United stay
21:36 Ronaldo slams ´fake news´ amid latest tax case claims
21:04 Van Dijk and Gundogan expect tough City-Liverpool tie
20:17 VAR to be introduced in Eredivisie
20:15 Di Biagio sees bright Italy future with Cutrone and Chiesa
19:45 Koeman won´t rule out Van Persie Netherlands return
19:33 I ate badly for years – how Messi solved his vomiting problem
18:07 Tuchel feels he would still be at Dortmund without bomb attack
17:40 Pogba shows off new haircut as Ben Yedder trolls Man United star
17:39 Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says Deschamps
16:27 Debuchy disappointed to be left out of latest France squad
16:20 Barton rejects England´s World Cup chances
15:39 Sevilla coach Montella interested in Italy job
15:24 Football brain lacking, poor attitude and fourth choice – The Mourinho-Shaw saga at Manchester Unite
14:43 UEFA charges Marseille and Lyon for Europa League trouble
13:51 Injured Chiellini out of Italy squad
13:30 Buffon cites Astori among reasons for Italy return
13:29 Welbeck faces no action over alleged dive against Milan
12:28 Barcelona? I´m staying with PSG, insists Marco Verratti
12:09 Bastian Schweinsteiger & Ana Ivanovic announce birth of son
11:46 The numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo´s 50 hat-tricks
11:03 Consistency the only thing stopping me from being the best, claims Depay
10:44 Guardiola second to none tactially, says Man City midfielder Gundogan
09:35 Liverpool captain Henderson ponders Salah and Suarez comparison
09:25 Messi worried by the uncertainty retirement brings
07:32 Rants, criticism a familiar story – Is Mourinho set for Man United exit?
05:57 Messi desperate for World Cup success
03:51 Napoli causing Juventus problems as Sarri revels in crucial win
02:59 The better Ronaldo is, the better Madrid will be – Vazquez lauds four-goal hero
01:22 Salah ´unstoppable´ like Messi, says Watford boss Gracia
01:12 Demanding Mourinho is still special, insists Matic
00:21 Dallas 3 Seattle Sounders 0: Dempsey sees red after VAR
00:17 Ronaldo ´from another galaxy´, says Zidane

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 29 +52 75
2 Napoli 29 +44 73
3 Roma 29 +26 59
4 Internazionale 28 +26 55
5 Lazio 29 +30 54
6 Milan 28 +9 50
7 Atalanta 28 +12 44
8 Sampdoria 28 +4 44
9 Fiorentina 28 +5 41
10 Torino 28 +0 36
11 Bologna 29 -7 34
12 Udinese 28 -4 33
13 Genoa 28 -8 30
14 Cagliari 28 -17 29
15 Sassuolo 28 -30 27
16 Chievo 28 -22 25
17 SPAL 29 -22 25
18 Crotone 28 -23 24
19 Hellas Verona 28 -31 22
20 Benevento 28 -44 10

Facebook

18+ GambleAware