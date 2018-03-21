Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury

Juventus have diagnosed Alex Sandro with a thigh injury following the defender's withdrawal from international duty with Brazil.

The left-back pulled out of the Selecao's training camp ahead of games against Russia and Germany and Juve confirmed tests conducted upon his return had found a thigh problem.

"After having returned from the Brazilian national team training camp, Alex Sandro was given further medical examinations, which confirmed the extent of the injury," the club said in a statement.

"The player has a muscular issue with his right thigh and will begin physiotherapy today."

No timescale has been set for Alex Sandro's return to action, with Juve next in action against AC Milan on March 31.

The Serie A leaders then take on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on April 3 and 11.

Juventus confirmed on Tuesday that an injury that forced Giorgio Chiellini to withdraw from international duty with Italy is not serious.