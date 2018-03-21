I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva believes he can get even better at Manchester City after taking time to settle into life with the Premier League leaders.

The Portugal international swapped Monaco for Manchester last May, becoming a member of Pep Guardiola's much-changed squad after City paid a reported fee of £43million to secure the attacking midfielder.

Silva was delayed in joining up with his new team-mates due to his involvement in the Confederations Cup, yet his influence has grown as the season has progressed.

The 23-year-old - who has contributed seven goals in all competitions - admits the move has been "fantastic" for his career, even though it took him a while to adapt to his new surroundings.

"When you change clubs, it’s always complicated," Silva told the club's official website.

"When I moved from Portugal to Monaco, it was difficult the first months. Now when I moved from Monaco to Manchester, it’s difficult as well, you have to adapt to the way the team plays.

"Every team plays in a different way. I am feeling better and better and I hope I can improve even more.

"I've learned a lot of things with all the staff and the players. It’s been fantastic for me."

After a trophy-less first season in charge, Guardiola has already secured the EFL Cup and has City on the brink of claiming the title for a third time in the Premier League era.

They need just two more wins to be crowned champions and could yet become the first team to smash through the 100-point barrier in the competition's history.

Yet Silva insists the squad's main concern is just getting over the finishing line, rather than breaking any records.

“Honestly, we don’t think much about that [breaking records]," he said.

"We just want to win the Premier League, that’s the most important thing, it doesn’t matter how.

"But, of course, if you can win it and break a few records, it’s even more special, so we will try to do that, we play all the games to win so that’s what we will do from now until the end of the season."