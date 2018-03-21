Related

Article

Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s

21 March 2018 23:50

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has likened his natural talent to that of Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

An eight-time Olympic champion, the 31-year-old Bolt retired last year after an incredible career that also included 11 world titles.

When asked at Wednesday's Match of Friendship, Bolt described himself as "a massive fan" of Cristiano Ronaldo but said he identified more with Messi, suggesting they both benefited from a natural ability.

"Messi is very talented," he told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot.

"From what I've learned and listened to over the years, Cristiano had to work to get where he is. I was born with speed and had a lot of talent [like Messi]."

Bolt's desire to play football professionally has been well documented and he will get his chance to impress coaches at Borussia Dortmund this week when he heads to Germany for a training session.

He is already looking one step ahead, though, and is using it as a platform to help achieve his ultimate dream - playing for his beloved Manchester United.

"I don't know what to expect [at Dortmund]," he added.

"I'm going to try my best, as always. I'm a very determined person when I want something so I'm going to go there and do my best. For me, my best is always good enough.

"I would love to play for the team [Manchester United], to give it some thought and see where it goes. After the trials I then have a base to tell him [Jose Mourinho] I can do this, I can do that."

Sponsored links

Thursday 22 March

00:10 Manchester United apply for professional women´s team

Wednesday 21 March

23:50 Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
22:04 Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
20:41 Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
20:15 Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
18:56 Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
18:36 Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
18:07 Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
17:41 Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
17:28 Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
17:00 Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
16:36 I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
15:27 I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
14:33 Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
14:06 Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
13:06 Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
12:35 Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
12:28 Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
11:27 Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
10:29 Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
09:54 Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
09:19 Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
08:32 Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
05:45 Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
02:06 Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
01:42 Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
00:08 Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica

Tuesday 20 March

22:08 Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah
21:29 Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury
20:51 Young backs Mourinho over Shaw treatment
20:40 BVBolt? Athletics great scores header while training in Dortmund kit
20:39 Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent
19:42 Alisson loves Roma and we haven´t discussed Liverpool move, insists agent
19:02 McTominay: I always wanted to play for Scotland
18:55 Chiesa vows to honour Astori with Italy displays
18:40 England´s Pope ready for Heaton challenge amid World Cup race
18:10 Lautaro Martinez confirms impending Inter move
18:05 Morata wasn´t happy with Spain snub, admits Alonso
17:47 Raiola rages over Italy´s Balotelli snub
17:18 Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit
16:23 Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return after beating cancer
16:19 Cutrone did not expect whirlwind Milan season and Italy call-up
15:55 ´Happy´ Kepa mulled over Real Madrid move
15:06 Lucas Vazquez keen on Real Madrid stay
14:11 Juventus clear Chiellini of serious injury
14:02 Newcastle charged as youth team allegedly breach advertising regulations
13:28 I did not betray Roma – Pjanic could not pass up Juventus opportunity
12:59 Title-chasing Sarri closes on Napoli renewal as he hopes to repay fans
11:52 Messi and Ronaldo reveal World Cup kits
11:43 Nara praises Inter project as Icardi talks continue
10:44 Marseille´s Rami wants to ´tickle´ PSG
09:42 Salah can push on to Messi´s level - Robertson
07:26 Iniesta better than last year – Lopetegui
06:03 Okon quits as Mariners head coach
04:13 Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
03:46 Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari
01:30 Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best
00:37 Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 29 +61 75
2 Atlético Madrid 29 +35 64
3 Real Madrid 29 +40 60
4 Valencia 29 +26 59
5 Villarreal 29 +7 47
6 Sevilla 29 -7 45
7 Girona 29 +1 43
8 Real Betis 29 -4 43
9 Getafe 29 +8 39
10 Celta de Vigo 29 +3 39
11 Eibar 29 -7 39
12 Leganés 29 -10 36
13 Athletic Club 29 -4 35
14 Espanyol 29 -11 35
15 Real Sociedad 29 -1 33
16 Deportivo Alavés 29 -19 31
17 Levante 29 -18 27
18 Las Palmas 29 -37 21
19 Deportivo La C… 29 -34 20
20 Málaga 29 -29 14

Facebook

18+ GambleAware