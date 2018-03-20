Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best

Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo again hit back at critics after winning yet another individual award.

Ronaldo was named the best Portuguese player of 2017 on Monday, beating Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The 33-year-old claimed a record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or last year, having helped Madrid win LaLiga and the Champions League.

Ronaldo is finding form again late this campaign and the superstar forward dismissed his critics.

"I am grateful for this award to all those who are here, it is also an award for all my colleagues, 2017 was an excellent year, unforgettable both collectively and individually," he said.

"I also won my fifth Ballon d'Or and my second The Best award. I also dedicate it to my four children. That's another record – three children in three months.

"We have to defend what is ours because there is always a Portuguese in the fight.

"I always believe and say that I am the best, whatever they say, and then I show it in the field. We are in the fight year after year."

Ronaldo scored 42 goals in 46 games in all competitions in 2016-17, while he has 37 in 35 so far this season.