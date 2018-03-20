Newcastle charged as youth team allegedly breach advertising regulations

Newcastle United have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for fielding a youth team in a kit that breached kit and advertising regulations.

The Magpies' under-18 side are alleged to have worn a kit bearing the logo of a betting company.

Newcastle are sponsored by Asian betting company Fun88, and the FA's guide to kit advertising states that any team comprising players "all under the age of 18 on 31 August in the current season" is prohibited from wearing clothing that features "any reference whatsoever to a product, service or other activity which is considered by the association as detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons".

The FA further clarifies: "Alcoholic drinks, breweries and products, services or activities related to gambling are unlikely to be permissible under any circumstances."

A statement from an FA spokesperson read: "Newcastle United have been charged for their under 18's team wearing football shirts bearing the logo of a betting company, in breach of The FA’s kit and advertising regulations."

It is not clear which match the charge relates to, with Newcastle appearing to wear plain striped shirts in their most recent fixture on Saturday - a 7-0 defeat at Everton.

Newcastle have been given until March 27 to respond to the charge.