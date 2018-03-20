Messi and Ronaldo reveal World Cup kits

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the stars showing off new kits for the World Cup this week as the countdown to Russia 2018 gathers pace.

Messi's Argentina, Ronaldo's Portugal and all other teams taking part in the tournament will undergo their final in-season preparations over the course of the current international break.

On Tuesday, Adidas revealed a number of new away kits for World Cup countries, headed by Messi sporting a black number for the Albiceleste.

Mesut Ozil launching a green shirt for defending champions Germany and James Rodriguez in a deep blue strip for Colombia were among some of the other shots included in an Adidas Instagram post.