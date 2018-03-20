McTominay: I always wanted to play for Scotland

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay says he has always wanted to play for Scotland, despite reported interest from England.
McTominay has won a place in United's midfield this season, his form leading to rumours of a battle between Scotland - his dad's birthplace - and England to secure the 21-year-old's allegiance at international level.
But the Lancaster-born starlet put the speculation to bed this month when he accepted a senior call-up from Alex McLeish, insisting it was an easy decision to make.
"I have to thank the boss, Alex McLeish, for giving me an opportunity to come with the squad and hopefully show people what I can do," he told the Scottish FA website. "We'll look to the future and hopefully I can play well.
"[My dad] is obviously tremendously proud, as all my family are. It's a big honour to come away with the Scotland national team.
"It's what you work for your whole life, to hopefully come away with the national team, to improve, do well and help the team. I'm really pleased.
"When I spoke to the manager, I was so happy that he took his time out to come and speak to me. He travelled a hell of a long way [to Manchester] to speak to me and I have to thank him for that.
"The conversation we had was relatively simple. I wanted to play for Scotland - and I always have done, since I was a young boy, so it was an incredibly proud moment when he did call me up."
McTominay has played 18 games for United in all competitions this season.
