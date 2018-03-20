Marseille´s Rami wants to ´tickle´ PSG

Marseille might not be ready yet to knock over Paris Saint-Germain as Ligue 1's dominant force – but defender Adil Rami at least wants to tickle them.

Sunday's 2-1 win at Nice re-established a 17-point advantage over Monaco at the summit for Unai Emery's men, with Marseille seven points further back in third.

Rami scored an own goal as Marseille suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss to Lyon on Sunday but the 32-year-old France centre-back, who joined from Sevilla last July, has designs on challenging Parisian supremacy next season.

"I came to Marseille to tickle them!" he told France Football.

"I think it's possible. We will be even more ambitious collectively, less shy and respectful [when we] face them.

"PSG are too strong today at the national level, but we are making good progress and next season we will have to bother them even more."

Marseille shared a 2-2 Ligue 1 draw at home to PSG last October but suffered back-to-back defeats in the top flight and Coupe de France against their rivals last month.