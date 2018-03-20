Related

Article

Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent

20 March 2018 00:37

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho, according to the player's agent.

The Italy international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford at the end of the season as a replacement for club captain Michael Carrick, who is due to retire and take up a coaching role under manager Jose Mourinho.

Jorginho's representative says the 26-year-old's performances deserve the attention of the world's biggest clubs, but he has denied receiving an approach from United similar to that which Napoli are said to have made for Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira.

"With [head coach Maurizio] Sarri, he has the privilege to play the football he prefers and, in the dressing room, he has become an important element after more than four years," Joao Santos told Radio CRC.

"My client is a good kid, he is focused on fighting for the Scudetto with his club and plays for one of the top national teams in the world. If a player like that isn't on the radar of big clubs like Manchester United, then something is wrong. 

"I don't know if Napoli are talking with Torreira's agent. I have spoken to [Napoli sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli three times in the last month and he hasn't said anything.

"I can say that no manager of Manchester United has done what Napoli are doing on the Torreira front."

Jorginho has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season, scoring four goals.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 20 March

03:46 Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari
01:30 Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best
00:37 Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent

Monday 19 March

23:59 Hazard will not be false nine for Belgium, says Martinez
23:04 Martial agent will not guarantee Manchester United stay
21:36 Ronaldo slams ´fake news´ amid latest tax case claims
21:04 Van Dijk and Gundogan expect tough City-Liverpool tie
20:17 VAR to be introduced in Eredivisie
20:15 Di Biagio sees bright Italy future with Cutrone and Chiesa
19:45 Koeman won´t rule out Van Persie Netherlands return
19:33 I ate badly for years – how Messi solved his vomiting problem
18:07 Tuchel feels he would still be at Dortmund without bomb attack
17:40 Pogba shows off new haircut as Ben Yedder trolls Man United star
17:39 Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says Deschamps
16:27 Debuchy disappointed to be left out of latest France squad
16:20 Barton rejects England´s World Cup chances
15:39 Sevilla coach Montella interested in Italy job
15:24 Football brain lacking, poor attitude and fourth choice – The Mourinho-Shaw saga at Manchester Unite
14:43 UEFA charges Marseille and Lyon for Europa League trouble
13:51 Injured Chiellini out of Italy squad
13:30 Buffon cites Astori among reasons for Italy return
13:29 Welbeck faces no action over alleged dive against Milan
12:28 Barcelona? I´m staying with PSG, insists Marco Verratti
12:09 Bastian Schweinsteiger & Ana Ivanovic announce birth of son
11:46 The numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo´s 50 hat-tricks
11:03 Consistency the only thing stopping me from being the best, claims Depay
10:44 Guardiola second to none tactially, says Man City midfielder Gundogan
09:35 Liverpool captain Henderson ponders Salah and Suarez comparison
09:25 Messi worried by the uncertainty retirement brings
07:32 Rants, criticism a familiar story – Is Mourinho set for Man United exit?
05:57 Messi desperate for World Cup success
03:51 Napoli causing Juventus problems as Sarri revels in crucial win
02:59 The better Ronaldo is, the better Madrid will be – Vazquez lauds four-goal hero
01:22 Salah ´unstoppable´ like Messi, says Watford boss Gracia
01:12 Demanding Mourinho is still special, insists Matic
00:21 Dallas 3 Seattle Sounders 0: Dempsey sees red after VAR
00:17 Ronaldo ´from another galaxy´, says Zidane

Sunday 18 March

23:27 Eusebio Sack-ristan: Real Sociedad part company with head coach
23:23 Fassone ready for Gattuso talks after Milan resurgence
23:18 Napoli 1 Genoa 0: Albiol goal maintains pressure on Juve
22:42 Real Madrid 6 Girona 3: Four-goal Ronaldo continues hot streak with 50th career hat-trick
22:26 USA boss Sarachan calls up Weah for Paraguay friendly
22:09 Excellent Leipzig deserved Bayern win - Heynckes
21:53 Conte impressed by Morata´s return to scoring form
21:46 I lost the game myself - Simeone accepts responsibility for Atletico Madrid defeat
21:33 Borussia Dortmund to delay final Stoger decision - Zorc
21:08 Puel stands by Schmeichel after FA Cup blunder
20:57 Neymar could be back for Coupe de France final, says Silva
20:56 Valverde waits on Iniesta answer as Barcelona captain considers exit
20:25 Villarreal 2 Atletico Madrid 1: Unal deals LaLiga title race blow for Simeone´s men
20:03 Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2 (aet): Pedro and Morata send Conte´s men through
19:57 RB Leipzig 2 Bayern Munich 1: Werner strike seals memorable triumph
19:42 Gattuso demands lift from out-of-favour Kalinic
18:56 Messi puts us where we are right now - Alcacer hails Barcelona superstar
18:08 Sampaoli ´right´ to pick others - Icardi understands Argentina snub
18:07 Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Messi and Alcacer secure comfortable success
18:07 Hughes excited by Southampton quality
17:43 Nice prepared for ´likely´ Balotelli departure
17:35 Germany defender Halstenberg extends RB Leipzig contract
17:31 No offers for Roma´s Alisson, says Monchi
17:27 Constant compliments guarantee defeat, claims Inter boss Spalletti
17:19 Scoring 100th Serie A goal at Sampdoria was ´destiny´, says Icardi
17:02 Stoger happy with Gotze response after public criticism
16:57 AC Milan 3 Chievo 2: Silva spares Rossoneri once more
16:47 Silva confident Neymar´s future is at PSG
16:46 ´Shameful´ PSG cannot buy a team, says Balotelli
16:32 Everton goal hero Tosun glad Palace move fell through
16:31 Wigan Athletic 0 Southampton 2: Hojbjerg and Cedric give Hughes first win
16:05 Fiorentina rename training ground after late captain Astori
15:25 Borussia Dortmund 1 Hannover 0: Batshuayi the difference again for Stoger´s men
14:58 Nice 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Alves earns late victory for runaway leaders
14:32 Icardi 100: Inter captain´s Serie A landmark in Opta numbers
14:29 Sampdoria 0 Inter 5: Four-goal Icardi demolishes former side
14:00 Van Gaal: Heynckes can become a Bayern Munich god
13:54 Real Madrid without Ramos for Girona test
13:13 Icardi reaches 100 Serie A goals against former club Sampdoria
12:21 Cardiff trip to Derby postponed due to snow
11:50 Ogbonna gets Italy call as cover for doubtful Chiellini
11:43 Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge
11:06 Winning FA Cup is not important, claims Chelsea coach Conte
10:47 No one will be compared to me – Cristiano Ronaldo
09:58 Melbourne Victory 5 Central Coast Mariners 2: Berisha leads rout with hat-trick
04:48 Marotta dismisses Allegri-PSG links as Juve focus on Can
04:15 MLS Review: Champions Toronto still winless, Atlanta crush Whitecaps
03:25 Lukaku: A lot of players will join Manchester United next season
01:46 Salah and Liverpool don´t fear Man City: We´ve beaten them!
01:17 What can I lose? - Mourinho defends criticism of Man Utd players
01:00 Mourinho accuses Manchester United of being scared to play
00:45 Mourinho delivers stinging Shaw criticism after FA Cup win
00:21 Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve´s SPAL stalemate

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 29 +52 75
2 Napoli 29 +44 73
3 Roma 29 +26 59
4 Internazionale 28 +26 55
5 Lazio 29 +30 54
6 Milan 28 +9 50
7 Atalanta 28 +12 44
8 Sampdoria 28 +4 44
9 Fiorentina 28 +5 41
10 Torino 28 +0 36
11 Bologna 29 -7 34
12 Udinese 28 -4 33
13 Genoa 28 -8 30
14 Cagliari 28 -17 29
15 Sassuolo 28 -30 27
16 Chievo 28 -22 25
17 SPAL 29 -22 25
18 Crotone 28 -23 24
19 Hellas Verona 28 -31 22
20 Benevento 28 -44 10

Facebook

18+ GambleAware