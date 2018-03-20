Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho, according to the player's agent.

The Italy international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford at the end of the season as a replacement for club captain Michael Carrick, who is due to retire and take up a coaching role under manager Jose Mourinho.

Jorginho's representative says the 26-year-old's performances deserve the attention of the world's biggest clubs, but he has denied receiving an approach from United similar to that which Napoli are said to have made for Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira.

"With [head coach Maurizio] Sarri, he has the privilege to play the football he prefers and, in the dressing room, he has become an important element after more than four years," Joao Santos told Radio CRC.

"My client is a good kid, he is focused on fighting for the Scudetto with his club and plays for one of the top national teams in the world. If a player like that isn't on the radar of big clubs like Manchester United, then something is wrong.

"I don't know if Napoli are talking with Torreira's agent. I have spoken to [Napoli sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli three times in the last month and he hasn't said anything.

"I can say that no manager of Manchester United has done what Napoli are doing on the Torreira front."

Jorginho has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season, scoring four goals.