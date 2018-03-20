Lucas Vazquez keen on Real Madrid stay

Lucas Vazquez sees no reason to consider leaving Real Madrid as he enjoys his brightest patch of form for the LaLiga giants.

Spain international Vazquez is enjoying an extended run in Zinedine Zidane's side and scored his fourth league goal of the season in Sunday's 6-3 crushing of Girona.

Madrid have won in seven of the winger's last eight LaLiga starts, with his form enough to consign Gareth Bale to the bench.

And as a current member of the national team squad bound for the World Cup, Vazquez is happy to fight for a spot at the club he re-joined from Espanyol in 2015.

"I think I'm at the sweetest moment with the most confidence since I came to Madrid, contributing to the team and getting good results," the 26-year-old told Onda Cero.

"My dream has always been to play for Real Madrid. When they proposed [the return] to me it was like seeing a lifetime's work rewarded.

"I am very happy at Real Madrid, it is the team that formed me as a player and I hope I can stay for many years."

Vazquez will be looking to add to his three international caps when Spain meet Germany and Argentina in a pair of friendlies on Friday and next Tuesday.