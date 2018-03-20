I did not betray Roma – Pjanic could not pass up Juventus opportunity

Miralem Pjanic insists he did not betray Roma by leaving for Juventus as winning trophies simply was not possible at Stadio Olimpico.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international moved to Turin in a €32million deal in 2016, claiming Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season at the Bianconeri having failed to lift a trophy at Roma.

And Pjanic believes that success underlines why he had to take the opportunity to join Juve, even if he would have loved to triumph in Rome.

"Winning [at Roma] would have been a unique emotion, but I could not do it," he told Il Messaggero. "I'm sorry. I tried to do it.

"Many fans were angry that I left, but I did not betray anyone.

"There is passion there. From morning until night, you think about football, the team. That's nice because success makes you a star but, on the flip side, it's negative because you lose a sense of balance."

Former Roma team-mate Radja Nainggolan suggested Pjanic tried to win "easy" by joining Italy's top club, but the 27-year-old disputes that statement.

"After five beautiful years in Rome, I just decided to have another experience," he said. "Juventus followed me, they wanted me, and I felt the need to have this experience. After all, the career of a footballer is short.

"Having said that, winning is never easy and it is not easy here. It takes hard work. The victories are obtained by sweating, deserving them."

And Pjanic also reserved praise for Juve coach Allegri, adding: "He has improved me. I'm a more mature player now, with the vision of this team."