Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah

Leroy Sane is the future of Germany's national team and they should be proud to have him available, Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah has said.
Manchester City star Sane has enjoyed a superb season under Pep Guardiola, winning the EFL Cup in February and looking almost certain to become a Premier League champion.
The 22-year-old, who joined City from Schalke in 2016 for a reported £37million, is expected to play a key role for Germany when they defend the World Cup in Russia this year.
Tah, a team-mate of Sane's at youth level and with the senior international side, says Germany are lucky to have him.
"For sure, this is the future," he told Omnisport when asked about Sane and Germany's top young talents. "I think Germany should be proud to have players like them.
"What each of them is doing at that young age is simply outstanding. There are also a few more. I think that this will be the future, yes."
Hello, @LeroySane19 and @ToniKroos! #DieMannschaft #GERESP pic.twitter.com/kmUu2bugBA— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 20, 2018
Joachim Low's side face South Korea, Mexico and Sweden in Group F of the World Cup and are expected to have few problems in reaching the last 16.
Tah claimed Germany should be looking to reach at least the latter stages of the tournament but feels there are many candidates to win the trophy.
"I don't think it's an easy group, but the aim for Germany is to get far in the World Cup," he said. "When you're participating in a tournament, your aim should be to win it. Otherwise, you needn't take the ride.
"There are so many teams [who can win it]; the South American ones have got much stronger now. They have so many players who play in Europe in top teams.
"It's hard to name the favourites or the winners, because there are many nations who have the potential to go far."
