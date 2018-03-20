BVBolt? Athletics great scores header while training in Dortmund kit

Usain Bolt caused a storm last month when he announced he had signed for a football team, only for the watching world to feel a little deflated when it turned out he was simply playing in a charity match at Old Trafford this year.

However, fans hoping to see the athletics great swap spikes for studs on a full-time basis will have been encouraged by his latest social media teaser.

On Tuesday, Bolt took to Twitter and Instagram to post footage of him hard at work in a football training session, apparently back in his homeland of Jamaica.

The video shows him working up a sweat in team drills, being bamboozled by a mazy run from an opponent, and scoring a towering header from a pinpoint cross.

The post is captioned: "From day one they have always been telling me I can't. #LetsGo #TeamBolt #AnythingIsPossible #DontThinkLimits".

What has got most viewers talking, though, is the fact the 31-year-old is fully kitted out in Borussia Dortmund's home strip. Bolt said he was hoping to have a trial with the Bundesliga club and seemed to be angling for professional contract offers when he trained with Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa in February.

Is the fastest man in history about to realise his dream? Could we soon be seeing the 'lightning bolt' at Signal Iduna Park?

Probably not. One thing looks certain, though: he will be hard to handle at set-pieces during Socceraid on June 10. Over to you, Mo Farah.