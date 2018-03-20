Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury

Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from England's squad for the friendlies with Netherlands and Italy due to a back injury.

The full-back has returned to Southampton for further tests on the problem, a decision that has been described by the Football Association as a precautionary measure.

Bertrand will miss the matches with Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday and the visit of Italy to Wembley next Tuesday.

Danny Rose and Ashley Young are the players most likely to start on the left of the England defence in Bertrand's absence.