Tuchel feels he would still be at Dortmund without bomb attack

Thomas Tuchel believes he would probably still be Borussia Dortmund coach if not for the bomb attack on the team coach last April.
Dortmund were travelling to a Champions League quarter-final tie against Monaco at Signal Iduna Park when their vehicle was damaged by three explosions.
Defender Marc Bartra was injured during the incident and underwent surgery on a broken wrist.
The match against Monaco was rescheduled for the following day, with the visitors claiming a 3-2 victory that they would duly close out with a 3-1 win in the return leg.
After the rearranged game, Tuchel claimed neither he nor his players had been consulted over playing 24 hours on from ordeal – something Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke denied.
Although Tuchel led Dortmund to DFB-Pokal glory with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of May, he stood down three days after that final triumph.
Speaking at the trial of the attacker – identified only as Sergej W in line with Germany privacy rules - on Monday, Tuchel was asked by chief prosecutor Carsten Dombert whether he would have remained as BVB boss had the events of April 11 not occurred.
"I would assume that," the 44-year-old replied.
"Aki [Watzke] has already said publicly that there has been big dissent, which is true.
"The big dissent was that I was sitting on the bus and Aki was not. That's why there was a different approach to dealing with it, without wanting to reproach Aki for that."
2.1 - @TTuchelofficial had the best points per game ratio of all BVB coaches in the @bundesliga_de (2.1). Farewell. pic.twitter.com/0MBTMnyDa3— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 30, 2017
Tuchel, who has been heavily linked with taking charge of Bayern Munich next season, went on to explain he felt prepared to lead his team the day after but realised the squad were "in a state where they were unable to play" when they met at Dortmund's training ground the following morning.
Asked whether the attack influenced his team's performance, Tuchel added: "I am convinced of it. The magnitude and how much luck we had, the extent of it all. We only felt that the next morning.
"What the squad achieved [after the attack] was incredible and remarkable."
Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer and veteran goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller also testified on Monday, along with Felix Passlack and Sven Bender – the latter duo now having left the club, along with Bartra.
"I try to push it away, but there are always moments when you think how lucky we were," said Schmelzer, while Weidenfeller explained the after effects of the attack continue for some Dortmund players.
"This is still a topic in the team, I know players who are still suffering, it was an attack on life," he said. "That changed my life. One is still affected, still terribly so."
Bender described the decision to reschedule the Monaco game as a "mistake".
"For me, the topic was quickly ticked off, which was a pity, so you did not talk about it that much," he added.
Sergej W, who admitted carrying out the attack but denies any intent to kill, has been charged with 28 counts of attempted murder.
Prosecutors say the defendant sought to profit from an anticipated plunge in Dortmund's share price after the bombing.
|VAR to be introduced in Eredivisie
|Di Biagio sees bright Italy future with Cutrone and Chiesa
|Koeman won´t rule out Van Persie Netherlands return
|I ate badly for years – how Messi solved his vomiting problem
|Tuchel feels he would still be at Dortmund without bomb attack
|Pogba shows off new haircut as Ben Yedder trolls Man United star
|Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says Deschamps
|Debuchy disappointed to be left out of latest France squad
|Barton rejects England´s World Cup chances
|Sevilla coach Montella interested in Italy job
|Football brain lacking, poor attitude and fourth choice – The Mourinho-Shaw saga at Manchester Unite
|UEFA charges Marseille and Lyon for Europa League trouble
|Injured Chiellini out of Italy squad
|Buffon cites Astori among reasons for Italy return
|Welbeck faces no action over alleged dive against Milan
|Barcelona? I´m staying with PSG, insists Marco Verratti
|Bastian Schweinsteiger & Ana Ivanovic announce birth of son
|The numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo´s 50 hat-tricks
|Consistency the only thing stopping me from being the best, claims Depay
|Guardiola second to none tactially, says Man City midfielder Gundogan
|Liverpool captain Henderson ponders Salah and Suarez comparison
|Messi worried by the uncertainty retirement brings
|Rants, criticism a familiar story – Is Mourinho set for Man United exit?
|Messi desperate for World Cup success
|Napoli causing Juventus problems as Sarri revels in crucial win
|The better Ronaldo is, the better Madrid will be – Vazquez lauds four-goal hero
|Salah ´unstoppable´ like Messi, says Watford boss Gracia
|Demanding Mourinho is still special, insists Matic
|Dallas 3 Seattle Sounders 0: Dempsey sees red after VAR
|Ronaldo ´from another galaxy´, says Zidane
|Eusebio Sack-ristan: Real Sociedad part company with head coach
|Fassone ready for Gattuso talks after Milan resurgence
|Napoli 1 Genoa 0: Albiol goal maintains pressure on Juve
|Real Madrid 6 Girona 3: Four-goal Ronaldo continues hot streak with 50th career hat-trick
|USA boss Sarachan calls up Weah for Paraguay friendly
|Excellent Leipzig deserved Bayern win - Heynckes
|Conte impressed by Morata´s return to scoring form
|I lost the game myself - Simeone accepts responsibility for Atletico Madrid defeat
|Borussia Dortmund to delay final Stoger decision - Zorc
|Puel stands by Schmeichel after FA Cup blunder
|Neymar could be back for Coupe de France final, says Silva
|Valverde waits on Iniesta answer as Barcelona captain considers exit
|Villarreal 2 Atletico Madrid 1: Unal deals LaLiga title race blow for Simeone´s men
|Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2 (aet): Pedro and Morata send Conte´s men through
|RB Leipzig 2 Bayern Munich 1: Werner strike seals memorable triumph
|Gattuso demands lift from out-of-favour Kalinic
|Messi puts us where we are right now - Alcacer hails Barcelona superstar
|Sampaoli ´right´ to pick others - Icardi understands Argentina snub
|Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Messi and Alcacer secure comfortable success
|Hughes excited by Southampton quality
|Nice prepared for ´likely´ Balotelli departure
|Germany defender Halstenberg extends RB Leipzig contract
|No offers for Roma´s Alisson, says Monchi
|Constant compliments guarantee defeat, claims Inter boss Spalletti
|Scoring 100th Serie A goal at Sampdoria was ´destiny´, says Icardi
|Stoger happy with Gotze response after public criticism
|AC Milan 3 Chievo 2: Silva spares Rossoneri once more
|Silva confident Neymar´s future is at PSG
|´Shameful´ PSG cannot buy a team, says Balotelli
|Everton goal hero Tosun glad Palace move fell through
|Wigan Athletic 0 Southampton 2: Hojbjerg and Cedric give Hughes first win
|Fiorentina rename training ground after late captain Astori
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Hannover 0: Batshuayi the difference again for Stoger´s men
|Nice 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Alves earns late victory for runaway leaders
|Icardi 100: Inter captain´s Serie A landmark in Opta numbers
|Sampdoria 0 Inter 5: Four-goal Icardi demolishes former side
|Van Gaal: Heynckes can become a Bayern Munich god
|Real Madrid without Ramos for Girona test
|Icardi reaches 100 Serie A goals against former club Sampdoria
|Cardiff trip to Derby postponed due to snow
|Ogbonna gets Italy call as cover for doubtful Chiellini
|Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge
|Winning FA Cup is not important, claims Chelsea coach Conte
|No one will be compared to me – Cristiano Ronaldo
|Melbourne Victory 5 Central Coast Mariners 2: Berisha leads rout with hat-trick
|Marotta dismisses Allegri-PSG links as Juve focus on Can
|MLS Review: Champions Toronto still winless, Atlanta crush Whitecaps
|Lukaku: A lot of players will join Manchester United next season
|Salah and Liverpool don´t fear Man City: We´ve beaten them!
|What can I lose? - Mourinho defends criticism of Man Utd players
|Mourinho accuses Manchester United of being scared to play
|Mourinho delivers stinging Shaw criticism after FA Cup win
|Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve´s SPAL stalemate
|Klopp eases concerns over Can´s back complaint
|Matic was an island of personality - Mourinho questions United mentality
|SPAL 0 Juventus 0: Scudetto charge halted by Serie A strugglers
|Manchester United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Lukaku & Matic book semi-final spot
|Klopp: Salah could be among world´s best, but don´t compare him to Messi
|Championship Review: Wolves on the charge as Monk lifts Birmingham´s spirits
|Salah threatening Rush´s record for goals in single Liverpool season
|Hodgson hopes Zaha avoided injury
|Liverpool 5 Watford 0: Inspirational Salah nets four as Reds bounce back
|Lambert rues Everton´s ´offside´ opener in costly Stoke City defeat
|Man Utd bench Pogba & Sanchez for FA Cup quarter-final
|Pardew: Evans loss key to Bournemouth defeat
|Salah breaks Torres´ impressive Liverpool record
|We are not heroes one day and villains the next – Mourinho continues defence of Sevilla exit
|They have many players who´d get in my team – The Sevilla stars Mourinho should buy
|Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place
|Bournemouth 2 West Brom 1: Stanislas piles misery on Pardew
|Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up uncapped duo
|Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2: Tomkins and Milivojevic secure priceless win
|Stoke City 1 Everton 2: Tosun at the double after Adam´s early dismissal
|Simeone insists Atletico can survive injury crisis
|Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena
|Board accepts responsibility for West Ham woes, Brady claims
|In-form Eriksen hopes he hasn´t hit Tottenham ceiling
|Roma boss Di Francesco happy with Messi, Barca challenge
|The directors know where to find me - Gattuso awaits Milan talks
|Zidane focused on Real Madrid players, not Neymar
|Mourinho´s United rant recalls unhappy Madrid demise
|Swansea City 0 Tottenham 3: Eriksen leads Kane-less Spurs into FA Cup semis
|Valverde not worried about Barcelona legacy
|Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Zidane
|Spalletti seeks consistency as Inter prepare for final push
|Absence of ´best in the world´ Busquets makes Rakitic key for Barca
|A-League Review: Sydney stumble again as Jets close gap
|Dreadshock! Neymar reveals new hairdo
|Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge
|Messi: I´m a less selfish player
|Coaching Italy would be extraordinary – Mancini
|Intensity key to Liverpool toppling Man City, says Klopp
|People listen to idiots - Mourinho cites ´dictionary of life´ in extraordinary rant
|Mourinho tells struggling Manchester United stars to ´grow up´