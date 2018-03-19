Ronaldo ´from another galaxy´, says Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo was described as being "from another galaxy" by Zinedine Zidane after another stunning display in Real Madrid's 6-3 win over Girona on Sunday.

The Portugal star hit four goals - the 50th hat-trick of his career - to take his tally to 21 from his last 11 appearances across all competitions.

After a stuttering first half of the 2017-18 campaign in which he scored just four times in LaLiga, Ronaldo has now been on target in each of his last eight games domestically and in Europe, netting 17 times across that span.

Lucas Vazquez and Gareth Bale were also on the scoresheet at the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid prevailed in an entertaining encounter, after which Zidane waxed lyrical over his talisman.

"He comes from another galaxy, it's true," the head coach told Real Madrid TV.

"It's good for us and for him, when he's fine, the team is good, he transmits a very good energy."