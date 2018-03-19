Related

Article

Rants, criticism a familiar story – Is Mourinho set for Man United exit?

19 March 2018 07:32

He is the self-proclaimed 'Special One' but has Jose Mourinho lost his touch?

Mourinho dazzled when he first set foot inside Stamford Bridge in 2004 – famously saying: "I'm European champion and I think I'm a special one" after guiding Porto to a remarkable Champions League triumph just weeks earlier.

That name stuck as former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss Mourinho – the walking headline – re-wrote footballing heritage, establishing himself as a managerial juggernaut with trophies in England, Italy and Spain.

His success came with controversy. It was part of the baggage, which often captivated the English media in particular.

But fast forward to 2018 and Mourinho is no longer looking like the 'Special One' in a world engrossed with arch-nemesis Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City entertainers.

Already 16 points behind Premier League champions-elect City, the Champions League loomed as the next-best way to get one over their neighbours but that plan fell by the wayside – sensationally eliminated by Sevilla in the round of 16.

And that is when cracks started to appear – a defiant Mourinho quickly highlighting United's previous European failings in a bid to distance himself from Tuesday's shock exit at Old Trafford, where victories over Chelsea and Liverpool had previously boosted confidence and renewed belief.

Mourinho, linked with Paris Saint-Germain before signing a timely contract extension in January, was nonchalant in his reaction.

"I sat in this chair twice in the Champions League and I knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford – with Porto and Real Madrid – so I don't think it's something new for the club," the Portuguese told reporters.

Then there was his epic 12-minute monologue in the build up to United's FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton and Hove Albion.

In front of a packed pre-game news conference, Mourinho came out swinging on Friday, reminding reporters and fans of United's Champions League failings… at length, while also pointing out City's recent Premier League success and the quality Guardiola inherited following his arrival in 2016.

United players were spared any criticism prior to Saturday's clash as Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of his tenure.

But Luke Shaw and Co. were in the firing line, even after United booked their spot in the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory.

Mourinho delivered a stinging criticism of Shaw after the out-of-favour left-back was hauled off at half-time, while the 55-year-old also accused his players of being scared, with their mentality questioned.

It is all a far cry from Mourinho's glowing endorsement of his squad at the start of the season, when he described the current United team – which delivered Europa League and EFL Cup silverware last term – as his favourite ever prior to August's 4-0 rout of West Ham.

But it does sound eerily similar to when Mourinho slammed the Chelsea squad before he was dismissed in 2015 – the Premier League and Champions League-winning manager claiming he felt "betrayed" following a 2-1 loss to eventual champions Leicester City.

That proved to be the end of Mourinho at Chelsea – who were 16th and only a point above the relegation zone at the time just seven months after winning the title – closing the curtain on a strained relationship between a manager and his squad.

Mourinho also experienced an unhappy demise at Madrid and with fans already divided over his nullifying style of football, which has negated the impact of marquee men Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, the maligned manager's marriage with United could be heading for divorce.

Sponsored links

Monday 19 March

11:46 The numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo´s 50 hat-tricks
11:03 Consistency the only thing stopping me from being the best, claims Depay
10:44 Guardiola second to none tactially, says Man City midfielder Gundogan
09:35 Liverpool captain Henderson ponders Salah and Suarez comparison
09:25 Messi worried by the uncertainty retirement brings
07:32 Rants, criticism a familiar story – Is Mourinho set for Man United exit?
05:57 Messi desperate for World Cup success
03:51 Napoli causing Juventus problems as Sarri revels in crucial win
02:59 The better Ronaldo is, the better Madrid will be – Vazquez lauds four-goal hero
01:22 Salah ´unstoppable´ like Messi, says Watford boss Gracia
01:12 Demanding Mourinho is still special, insists Matic
00:21 Dallas 3 Seattle Sounders 0: Dempsey sees red after VAR
00:17 Ronaldo ´from another galaxy´, says Zidane

Sunday 18 March

23:27 Eusebio Sack-ristan: Real Sociedad part company with head coach
23:23 Fassone ready for Gattuso talks after Milan resurgence
23:18 Napoli 1 Genoa 0: Albiol goal maintains pressure on Juve
22:42 Real Madrid 6 Girona 3: Four-goal Ronaldo continues hot streak with 50th career hat-trick
22:26 USA boss Sarachan calls up Weah for Paraguay friendly
22:09 Excellent Leipzig deserved Bayern win - Heynckes
21:53 Conte impressed by Morata´s return to scoring form
21:46 I lost the game myself - Simeone accepts responsibility for Atletico Madrid defeat
21:33 Borussia Dortmund to delay final Stoger decision - Zorc
21:08 Puel stands by Schmeichel after FA Cup blunder
20:57 Neymar could be back for Coupe de France final, says Silva
20:56 Valverde waits on Iniesta answer as Barcelona captain considers exit
20:25 Villarreal 2 Atletico Madrid 1: Unal deals LaLiga title race blow for Simeone´s men
20:03 Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2 (aet): Pedro and Morata send Conte´s men through
19:57 RB Leipzig 2 Bayern Munich 1: Werner strike seals memorable triumph
19:42 Gattuso demands lift from out-of-favour Kalinic
18:56 Messi puts us where we are right now - Alcacer hails Barcelona superstar
18:08 Sampaoli ´right´ to pick others - Icardi understands Argentina snub
18:07 Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Messi and Alcacer secure comfortable success
18:07 Hughes excited by Southampton quality
17:43 Nice prepared for ´likely´ Balotelli departure
17:35 Germany defender Halstenberg extends RB Leipzig contract
17:31 No offers for Roma´s Alisson, says Monchi
17:27 Constant compliments guarantee defeat, claims Inter boss Spalletti
17:19 Scoring 100th Serie A goal at Sampdoria was ´destiny´, says Icardi
17:02 Stoger happy with Gotze response after public criticism
16:57 AC Milan 3 Chievo 2: Silva spares Rossoneri once more
16:47 Silva confident Neymar´s future is at PSG
16:46 ´Shameful´ PSG cannot buy a team, says Balotelli
16:32 Everton goal hero Tosun glad Palace move fell through
16:31 Wigan Athletic 0 Southampton 2: Hojbjerg and Cedric give Hughes first win
16:05 Fiorentina rename training ground after late captain Astori
15:25 Borussia Dortmund 1 Hannover 0: Batshuayi the difference again for Stoger´s men
14:58 Nice 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Alves earns late victory for runaway leaders
14:32 Icardi 100: Inter captain´s Serie A landmark in Opta numbers
14:29 Sampdoria 0 Inter 5: Four-goal Icardi demolishes former side
14:00 Van Gaal: Heynckes can become a Bayern Munich god
13:54 Real Madrid without Ramos for Girona test
13:13 Icardi reaches 100 Serie A goals against former club Sampdoria
12:21 Cardiff trip to Derby postponed due to snow
11:50 Ogbonna gets Italy call as cover for doubtful Chiellini
11:43 Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge
11:06 Winning FA Cup is not important, claims Chelsea coach Conte
10:47 No one will be compared to me – Cristiano Ronaldo
09:58 Melbourne Victory 5 Central Coast Mariners 2: Berisha leads rout with hat-trick
04:48 Marotta dismisses Allegri-PSG links as Juve focus on Can
04:15 MLS Review: Champions Toronto still winless, Atlanta crush Whitecaps
03:25 Lukaku: A lot of players will join Manchester United next season
01:46 Salah and Liverpool don´t fear Man City: We´ve beaten them!
01:17 What can I lose? - Mourinho defends criticism of Man Utd players
01:00 Mourinho accuses Manchester United of being scared to play
00:45 Mourinho delivers stinging Shaw criticism after FA Cup win
00:21 Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve´s SPAL stalemate

Saturday 17 March

23:46 Klopp eases concerns over Can´s back complaint
23:25 Matic was an island of personality - Mourinho questions United mentality
22:39 SPAL 0 Juventus 0: Scudetto charge halted by Serie A strugglers
22:38 Manchester United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Lukaku & Matic book semi-final spot
22:09 Klopp: Salah could be among world´s best, but don´t compare him to Messi
21:45 Championship Review: Wolves on the charge as Monk lifts Birmingham´s spirits
21:08 Salah threatening Rush´s record for goals in single Liverpool season
20:51 Hodgson hopes Zaha avoided injury
20:20 Liverpool 5 Watford 0: Inspirational Salah nets four as Reds bounce back
20:18 Lambert rues Everton´s ´offside´ opener in costly Stoke City defeat
19:51 Man Utd bench Pogba & Sanchez for FA Cup quarter-final
19:49 Pardew: Evans loss key to Bournemouth defeat
19:07 Salah breaks Torres´ impressive Liverpool record
19:03 We are not heroes one day and villains the next – Mourinho continues defence of Sevilla exit
18:43 They have many players who´d get in my team – The Sevilla stars Mourinho should buy
18:35 Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place
18:02 Bournemouth 2 West Brom 1: Stanislas piles misery on Pardew
17:54 Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up uncapped duo
17:53 Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2: Tomkins and Milivojevic secure priceless win
17:50 Stoke City 1 Everton 2: Tosun at the double after Adam´s early dismissal
17:32 Simeone insists Atletico can survive injury crisis
16:58 Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena
16:32 Board accepts responsibility for West Ham woes, Brady claims
16:29 In-form Eriksen hopes he hasn´t hit Tottenham ceiling
16:22 Roma boss Di Francesco happy with Messi, Barca challenge
16:06 The directors know where to find me - Gattuso awaits Milan talks
15:19 Zidane focused on Real Madrid players, not Neymar
15:17 Mourinho´s United rant recalls unhappy Madrid demise
15:17 Swansea City 0 Tottenham 3: Eriksen leads Kane-less Spurs into FA Cup semis
14:44 Valverde not worried about Barcelona legacy
14:31 Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Zidane
14:06 Spalletti seeks consistency as Inter prepare for final push
14:00 Absence of ´best in the world´ Busquets makes Rakitic key for Barca
12:34 A-League Review: Sydney stumble again as Jets close gap
11:47 Dreadshock! Neymar reveals new hairdo
11:14 Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge
10:27 Messi: I´m a less selfish player
06:11 Coaching Italy would be extraordinary – Mancini
03:38 Intensity key to Liverpool toppling Man City, says Klopp
01:02 People listen to idiots - Mourinho cites ´dictionary of life´ in extraordinary rant
00:21 Mourinho tells struggling Manchester United stars to ´grow up´

Facebook

18+ GambleAware