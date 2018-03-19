Martial agent will not guarantee Manchester United stay

The agent of Anthony Martial says he cannot be certain if the Manchester United forward will stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

The France international has not always been a regular in Jose Mourinho's starting line-up and the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez added more competition for places in the United attack.

There have been rumours of a meeting between Juventus officials and Doyen Sports with regard to a possible bid for the 22-year-old before next term.

Martial's representative insists Doyen have nothing to do with the former Monaco player, but admits he can offer no guarantees over his future.

"I've never met with Juventus," Philippe Lamboley, the director of UFSA Management, told ilbianconero.com. "Doyen Sport does not represent Anthony Martial and everything that's being reported in the Italian press about my client is false.

"Will he stay in Manchester in the summer? I'm sorry, but I can't say anything else about it at the moment.

"His goal is to win the FA Cup and to finish in second place in the Premier League with Manchester United, which secures access to the next edition of the Champions League."

Martial has made 40 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18, scoring 11 goals.