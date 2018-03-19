Injured Chiellini out of Italy squad

Italy will be without Giorgio Chiellini for internationals against Argentina and England after the Juventus defender withdrew from the squad with a thigh injury.

Chiellini was substituted late in Juve's 0-0 draw at SPAL on Saturday, with West Ham centre-back Angelo Ogbonna called up as cover for the 33-year-old.

A Juventus statement indicated Chiellini's injury is not though to be serious, with the Serie A leaders facing Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 3.

"Having undergone medical tests, Giorgio Chiellini has withdrawn from Italy's upcoming international friendlies against Argentina and England after reporting a niggling injury to the flexor muscles in his right thigh during Saturday's match away to SPAL," Juve said.

"The Bianconeri defender has therefore returned to Turin, where his condition will be monitored between today and tomorrow."

Chiellini, who has won 96 caps for the Azzurri, has started 22 of 29 Serie A matches for Juventus this season.