Related

Article

Football brain lacking, poor attitude and fourth choice – The Mourinho-Shaw saga at Manchester Unite

19 March 2018 15:24

Not for the first time under Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw's prospects at Manchester United appear bleak.

England left-back Shaw was hauled off at half-time during Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton and Hove Albion and found himself on the wrong end of a stinging post-match rebuke from Mourinho.

Back at the media microphones he performed so prolifically in front of last week, the Portuguese said: "Luke – I cannot say much more. It is a relation with personality, it is a relation to trust, it is a relation to class.

"Luke, in the first half, every time they went in his corridor the cross was coming and a dangerous situation was coming, so I was not happy with the performance."

A subsequent report by The Telegraph suggested members of the United first team feel Shaw is being "bullied" by Mourinho, while The Sun alleged a pre-match row between player and manager at the club's training base.

Here, we trace how the relationship between one of world football's most decorated coaches and one of English football's brightest young talents has turned sour.

 

Watford woes

Mourinho's public criticisms of Shaw have tended to come back to a perceived lack of work-rate and tactical awareness on the part of the 22-year-old.

Shaw continued an ever-present Premier League run at the beginning of Mourinho's reign when he started their fifth match of the season at Watford.

However, a 3-1 reverse at Vicarage Road – on the back of a 2-1 derby loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford – left Mourinho zeroing in on a culprit.

"For the second goal they receive the ball and our left-back is 25 metres away instead of five," he said.

"But give him 25 metres and you have to press. But no, we wait. It is a tactical but also mental attitude."

 

Sitting out against Swansea

Shaw played one minute in United's next four Premier League games, but voiced a determination to regain favour with Mourinho.

"I'm a grown man and I can take what the manager says," he insisted. "I'm still young and I need to take on what he said and improve."

A full 90 minutes against Burnley followed, but Shaw's withdrawal through injury before a trip to Swansea City drew more ire.

"Luke Shaw told me this morning that he was not in the condition to play, so we had to build a defensive line," Mourinho told MUTV, before pointedly adding: "Daley Blind has some problems but he put himself available to be on the bench and to try to help the team, so the people that are here are people that I trust for a difficult match."

After the game, with the absent Chris Smalling having also been bracketed alongside Shaw pre-match, the manager expanded upon his theme.

"There is a difference between the brave, who want to be there at any cost, and the ones for whom a little pain can make a difference," said Mourinho. "For the team you have to do anything, that is my way of seeing [things]."

 

 

Fourth choice left-back

As it happened, Shaw spent the rest of the 2016 out with a groin injury. It would be March before he played in the league again.

Mourinho insisted selling the defender was "out of the question" but explained he was not part of the squad to face Saint-Etienne in the Europa League because he was United's fourth choice left-back at the time.

"He stayed behind in Manchester because I'm playing with Daley Blind, with Marcos Rojo, with Matteo Darmian, and all of them are playing the way I like a full-back to play," he said.

"Luke has to wait for his chance and work better and better, knowing I give nothing for free. When I give something to the players, it's expensive for them – it's not cheap.

"They have to work hard every day, they have to play well, so he has to wait. And, at this moment, he's behind the others."

 

 

'He has to change his football brain'

Four days on from leaving Shaw out of his matchday 18 for the 0-0 draw at home to West Brom and again questioning his professionalism, a second-half injury to Ashley Young forced Mourinho's hand with United 1-0 down against Everton

Shaw was in the thick of the action in stoppage time when his rasping strike was handled in the six-yard box by Ashley Williams, bringing a red card for the Everton centre-back before Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted the resulting penalty.

Corner turned? Not so much, as Mourinho sensationally told BT Sport Shaw only played well because he was telling him what to do.

"I think he has to change his football brain," he said. "I was telling him just now, he was doing things in the second half because he was reacting to my voice.

"If he was playing on the other side, for sure he would not do it because I was not there to think for him."

 

New contract?

Like any soap opera, the Mourinho-Shaw saga was by now regularly rehashing its own storylines. Shaw conceded his boss might have had a point over his work-rate and won praise for a performance at Sunderland.

However, after Shaw "did something new" in Mourinho's eyes by playing through pain against Anderlecht, foot ligament damage sustained in a home game against Swansea was again treated with a withering tone.

It kept Shaw out until 2017-18 was up and running and, following the expected warning he would need to work hard to get back in the first team, the full-back's first start of the campaign in a December win over CKSA Moscow was warmly received.

"Shaw put in a very positive performance, especially in possession," said Mourinho. "He created a lot of danger and created a lot of dangerous situations. He deserved a chance and he will get more chances in the future."

In January, Shaw said he was feeling better than at any time since his horror leg break in 2015 and the following month, Mourinho spoke of a happy future that now, once again, seems fanciful.

"Could he come in my direction and the way I see and think football, the way I like my players on the pitch and in training? He made a big effort. Now, for a few months he is free of minor injuries and I'm really happy," he said.

"So, I think the natural consequence is that he will have his [new] contract and he will be a Manchester United player for years."

Sponsored links

Monday 19 March

17:40 Pogba shows off new haircut as Ben Yedder trolls Man United star
17:39 Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says Deschamps
16:27 Debuchy disappointed to be left out of latest France squad
16:20 Barton rejects England´s World Cup chances
15:39 Sevilla coach Montella interested in Italy job
15:24 Football brain lacking, poor attitude and fourth choice – The Mourinho-Shaw saga at Manchester Unite
14:43 UEFA charges Marseille and Lyon for Europa League trouble
13:51 Injured Chiellini out of Italy squad
13:30 Buffon cites Astori among reasons for Italy return
13:29 Welbeck faces no action over alleged dive against Milan
12:28 Barcelona? I´m staying with PSG, insists Marco Verratti
12:09 Bastian Schweinsteiger & Ana Ivanovic announce birth of son
11:46 The numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo´s 50 hat-tricks
11:03 Consistency the only thing stopping me from being the best, claims Depay
10:44 Guardiola second to none tactially, says Man City midfielder Gundogan
09:35 Liverpool captain Henderson ponders Salah and Suarez comparison
09:25 Messi worried by the uncertainty retirement brings
07:32 Rants, criticism a familiar story – Is Mourinho set for Man United exit?
05:57 Messi desperate for World Cup success
03:51 Napoli causing Juventus problems as Sarri revels in crucial win
02:59 The better Ronaldo is, the better Madrid will be – Vazquez lauds four-goal hero
01:22 Salah ´unstoppable´ like Messi, says Watford boss Gracia
01:12 Demanding Mourinho is still special, insists Matic
00:21 Dallas 3 Seattle Sounders 0: Dempsey sees red after VAR
00:17 Ronaldo ´from another galaxy´, says Zidane

Sunday 18 March

23:27 Eusebio Sack-ristan: Real Sociedad part company with head coach
23:23 Fassone ready for Gattuso talks after Milan resurgence
23:18 Napoli 1 Genoa 0: Albiol goal maintains pressure on Juve
22:42 Real Madrid 6 Girona 3: Four-goal Ronaldo continues hot streak with 50th career hat-trick
22:26 USA boss Sarachan calls up Weah for Paraguay friendly
22:09 Excellent Leipzig deserved Bayern win - Heynckes
21:53 Conte impressed by Morata´s return to scoring form
21:46 I lost the game myself - Simeone accepts responsibility for Atletico Madrid defeat
21:33 Borussia Dortmund to delay final Stoger decision - Zorc
21:08 Puel stands by Schmeichel after FA Cup blunder
20:57 Neymar could be back for Coupe de France final, says Silva
20:56 Valverde waits on Iniesta answer as Barcelona captain considers exit
20:25 Villarreal 2 Atletico Madrid 1: Unal deals LaLiga title race blow for Simeone´s men
20:03 Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2 (aet): Pedro and Morata send Conte´s men through
19:57 RB Leipzig 2 Bayern Munich 1: Werner strike seals memorable triumph
19:42 Gattuso demands lift from out-of-favour Kalinic
18:56 Messi puts us where we are right now - Alcacer hails Barcelona superstar
18:08 Sampaoli ´right´ to pick others - Icardi understands Argentina snub
18:07 Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Messi and Alcacer secure comfortable success
18:07 Hughes excited by Southampton quality
17:43 Nice prepared for ´likely´ Balotelli departure
17:35 Germany defender Halstenberg extends RB Leipzig contract
17:31 No offers for Roma´s Alisson, says Monchi
17:27 Constant compliments guarantee defeat, claims Inter boss Spalletti
17:19 Scoring 100th Serie A goal at Sampdoria was ´destiny´, says Icardi
17:02 Stoger happy with Gotze response after public criticism
16:57 AC Milan 3 Chievo 2: Silva spares Rossoneri once more
16:47 Silva confident Neymar´s future is at PSG
16:46 ´Shameful´ PSG cannot buy a team, says Balotelli
16:32 Everton goal hero Tosun glad Palace move fell through
16:31 Wigan Athletic 0 Southampton 2: Hojbjerg and Cedric give Hughes first win
16:05 Fiorentina rename training ground after late captain Astori
15:25 Borussia Dortmund 1 Hannover 0: Batshuayi the difference again for Stoger´s men
14:58 Nice 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Alves earns late victory for runaway leaders
14:32 Icardi 100: Inter captain´s Serie A landmark in Opta numbers
14:29 Sampdoria 0 Inter 5: Four-goal Icardi demolishes former side
14:00 Van Gaal: Heynckes can become a Bayern Munich god
13:54 Real Madrid without Ramos for Girona test
13:13 Icardi reaches 100 Serie A goals against former club Sampdoria
12:21 Cardiff trip to Derby postponed due to snow
11:50 Ogbonna gets Italy call as cover for doubtful Chiellini
11:43 Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge
11:06 Winning FA Cup is not important, claims Chelsea coach Conte
10:47 No one will be compared to me – Cristiano Ronaldo
09:58 Melbourne Victory 5 Central Coast Mariners 2: Berisha leads rout with hat-trick
04:48 Marotta dismisses Allegri-PSG links as Juve focus on Can
04:15 MLS Review: Champions Toronto still winless, Atlanta crush Whitecaps
03:25 Lukaku: A lot of players will join Manchester United next season
01:46 Salah and Liverpool don´t fear Man City: We´ve beaten them!
01:17 What can I lose? - Mourinho defends criticism of Man Utd players
01:00 Mourinho accuses Manchester United of being scared to play
00:45 Mourinho delivers stinging Shaw criticism after FA Cup win
00:21 Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve´s SPAL stalemate

Saturday 17 March

23:46 Klopp eases concerns over Can´s back complaint
23:25 Matic was an island of personality - Mourinho questions United mentality
22:39 SPAL 0 Juventus 0: Scudetto charge halted by Serie A strugglers
22:38 Manchester United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Lukaku & Matic book semi-final spot
22:09 Klopp: Salah could be among world´s best, but don´t compare him to Messi
21:45 Championship Review: Wolves on the charge as Monk lifts Birmingham´s spirits
21:08 Salah threatening Rush´s record for goals in single Liverpool season
20:51 Hodgson hopes Zaha avoided injury
20:20 Liverpool 5 Watford 0: Inspirational Salah nets four as Reds bounce back
20:18 Lambert rues Everton´s ´offside´ opener in costly Stoke City defeat
19:51 Man Utd bench Pogba & Sanchez for FA Cup quarter-final
19:49 Pardew: Evans loss key to Bournemouth defeat
19:07 Salah breaks Torres´ impressive Liverpool record
19:03 We are not heroes one day and villains the next – Mourinho continues defence of Sevilla exit
18:43 They have many players who´d get in my team – The Sevilla stars Mourinho should buy
18:35 Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place
18:02 Bournemouth 2 West Brom 1: Stanislas piles misery on Pardew
17:54 Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up uncapped duo
17:53 Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2: Tomkins and Milivojevic secure priceless win
17:50 Stoke City 1 Everton 2: Tosun at the double after Adam´s early dismissal
17:32 Simeone insists Atletico can survive injury crisis
16:58 Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena
16:32 Board accepts responsibility for West Ham woes, Brady claims
16:29 In-form Eriksen hopes he hasn´t hit Tottenham ceiling
16:22 Roma boss Di Francesco happy with Messi, Barca challenge
16:06 The directors know where to find me - Gattuso awaits Milan talks
15:19 Zidane focused on Real Madrid players, not Neymar
15:17 Mourinho´s United rant recalls unhappy Madrid demise
15:17 Swansea City 0 Tottenham 3: Eriksen leads Kane-less Spurs into FA Cup semis
14:44 Valverde not worried about Barcelona legacy
14:31 Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Zidane
14:06 Spalletti seeks consistency as Inter prepare for final push
14:00 Absence of ´best in the world´ Busquets makes Rakitic key for Barca
12:34 A-League Review: Sydney stumble again as Jets close gap
11:47 Dreadshock! Neymar reveals new hairdo
11:14 Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge
10:27 Messi: I´m a less selfish player
06:11 Coaching Italy would be extraordinary – Mancini
03:38 Intensity key to Liverpool toppling Man City, says Klopp
01:02 People listen to idiots - Mourinho cites ´dictionary of life´ in extraordinary rant
00:21 Mourinho tells struggling Manchester United stars to ´grow up´

Facebook

18+ GambleAware