Football brain lacking, poor attitude and fourth choice – The Mourinho-Shaw saga at Manchester Unite

Not for the first time under Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw's prospects at Manchester United appear bleak.
England left-back Shaw was hauled off at half-time during Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton and Hove Albion and found himself on the wrong end of a stinging post-match rebuke from Mourinho.
Back at the media microphones he performed so prolifically in front of last week, the Portuguese said: "Luke – I cannot say much more. It is a relation with personality, it is a relation to trust, it is a relation to class.
"Luke, in the first half, every time they went in his corridor the cross was coming and a dangerous situation was coming, so I was not happy with the performance."
A subsequent report by The Telegraph suggested members of the United first team feel Shaw is being "bullied" by Mourinho, while The Sun alleged a pre-match row between player and manager at the club's training base.
Here, we trace how the relationship between one of world football's most decorated coaches and one of English football's brightest young talents has turned sour.
Watford woes
Mourinho's public criticisms of Shaw have tended to come back to a perceived lack of work-rate and tactical awareness on the part of the 22-year-old.
Shaw continued an ever-present Premier League run at the beginning of Mourinho's reign when he started their fifth match of the season at Watford.
However, a 3-1 reverse at Vicarage Road – on the back of a 2-1 derby loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford – left Mourinho zeroing in on a culprit.
"For the second goal they receive the ball and our left-back is 25 metres away instead of five," he said.
"But give him 25 metres and you have to press. But no, we wait. It is a tactical but also mental attitude."
Going through all your letters and post, thanks for the support!! pic.twitter.com/dpGtHpRAAx— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) October 13, 2016
Sitting out against Swansea
Shaw played one minute in United's next four Premier League games, but voiced a determination to regain favour with Mourinho.
"I'm a grown man and I can take what the manager says," he insisted. "I'm still young and I need to take on what he said and improve."
A full 90 minutes against Burnley followed, but Shaw's withdrawal through injury before a trip to Swansea City drew more ire.
"Luke Shaw told me this morning that he was not in the condition to play, so we had to build a defensive line," Mourinho told MUTV, before pointedly adding: "Daley Blind has some problems but he put himself available to be on the bench and to try to help the team, so the people that are here are people that I trust for a difficult match."
After the game, with the absent Chris Smalling having also been bracketed alongside Shaw pre-match, the manager expanded upon his theme.
"There is a difference between the brave, who want to be there at any cost, and the ones for whom a little pain can make a difference," said Mourinho. "For the team you have to do anything, that is my way of seeing [things]."
Swear it wasn’t me @ChrisSmalling #Training #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LByrViuxdV— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) March 12, 2018
Fourth choice left-back
As it happened, Shaw spent the rest of the 2016 out with a groin injury. It would be March before he played in the league again.
Mourinho insisted selling the defender was "out of the question" but explained he was not part of the squad to face Saint-Etienne in the Europa League because he was United's fourth choice left-back at the time.
"He stayed behind in Manchester because I'm playing with Daley Blind, with Marcos Rojo, with Matteo Darmian, and all of them are playing the way I like a full-back to play," he said.
"Luke has to wait for his chance and work better and better, knowing I give nothing for free. When I give something to the players, it's expensive for them – it's not cheap.
"They have to work hard every day, they have to play well, so he has to wait. And, at this moment, he's behind the others."
Ticking over on my weekend off pic.twitter.com/GHJM3sKSx7— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) November 13, 2016
'He has to change his football brain'
Four days on from leaving Shaw out of his matchday 18 for the 0-0 draw at home to West Brom and again questioning his professionalism, a second-half injury to Ashley Young forced Mourinho's hand with United 1-0 down against Everton
Shaw was in the thick of the action in stoppage time when his rasping strike was handled in the six-yard box by Ashley Williams, bringing a red card for the Everton centre-back before Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted the resulting penalty.
Corner turned? Not so much, as Mourinho sensationally told BT Sport Shaw only played well because he was telling him what to do.
"I think he has to change his football brain," he said. "I was telling him just now, he was doing things in the second half because he was reacting to my voice.
"If he was playing on the other side, for sure he would not do it because I was not there to think for him."
Tough game but we got the 3 points! Thanks everyone for the support #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2my0YJUhNZ— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 13, 2017
New contract?
Like any soap opera, the Mourinho-Shaw saga was by now regularly rehashing its own storylines. Shaw conceded his boss might have had a point over his work-rate and won praise for a performance at Sunderland.
However, after Shaw "did something new" in Mourinho's eyes by playing through pain against Anderlecht, foot ligament damage sustained in a home game against Swansea was again treated with a withering tone.
It kept Shaw out until 2017-18 was up and running and, following the expected warning he would need to work hard to get back in the first team, the full-back's first start of the campaign in a December win over CKSA Moscow was warmly received.
"Shaw put in a very positive performance, especially in possession," said Mourinho. "He created a lot of danger and created a lot of dangerous situations. He deserved a chance and he will get more chances in the future."
4 - No Manchester United player had more touches in the opposition box in the first half against CSKA Moscow than Luke Shaw (4, double that of Romelu Lukaku). Surge. pic.twitter.com/I7u4S1MyV3— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2017
In January, Shaw said he was feeling better than at any time since his horror leg break in 2015 and the following month, Mourinho spoke of a happy future that now, once again, seems fanciful.
"Could he come in my direction and the way I see and think football, the way I like my players on the pitch and in training? He made a big effort. Now, for a few months he is free of minor injuries and I'm really happy," he said.
"So, I think the natural consequence is that he will have his [new] contract and he will be a Manchester United player for years."
|Pogba shows off new haircut as Ben Yedder trolls Man United star
|Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says Deschamps
|Debuchy disappointed to be left out of latest France squad
|Barton rejects England´s World Cup chances
|Sevilla coach Montella interested in Italy job
|Football brain lacking, poor attitude and fourth choice – The Mourinho-Shaw saga at Manchester Unite
|UEFA charges Marseille and Lyon for Europa League trouble
|Injured Chiellini out of Italy squad
|Buffon cites Astori among reasons for Italy return
|Welbeck faces no action over alleged dive against Milan
|Barcelona? I´m staying with PSG, insists Marco Verratti
|Bastian Schweinsteiger & Ana Ivanovic announce birth of son
|The numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo´s 50 hat-tricks
|Consistency the only thing stopping me from being the best, claims Depay
|Guardiola second to none tactially, says Man City midfielder Gundogan
|Liverpool captain Henderson ponders Salah and Suarez comparison
|Messi worried by the uncertainty retirement brings
|Rants, criticism a familiar story – Is Mourinho set for Man United exit?
|Messi desperate for World Cup success
|Napoli causing Juventus problems as Sarri revels in crucial win
|The better Ronaldo is, the better Madrid will be – Vazquez lauds four-goal hero
|Salah ´unstoppable´ like Messi, says Watford boss Gracia
|Demanding Mourinho is still special, insists Matic
|Dallas 3 Seattle Sounders 0: Dempsey sees red after VAR
|Ronaldo ´from another galaxy´, says Zidane
|Eusebio Sack-ristan: Real Sociedad part company with head coach
|Fassone ready for Gattuso talks after Milan resurgence
|Napoli 1 Genoa 0: Albiol goal maintains pressure on Juve
|Real Madrid 6 Girona 3: Four-goal Ronaldo continues hot streak with 50th career hat-trick
|USA boss Sarachan calls up Weah for Paraguay friendly
|Excellent Leipzig deserved Bayern win - Heynckes
|Conte impressed by Morata´s return to scoring form
|I lost the game myself - Simeone accepts responsibility for Atletico Madrid defeat
|Borussia Dortmund to delay final Stoger decision - Zorc
|Puel stands by Schmeichel after FA Cup blunder
|Neymar could be back for Coupe de France final, says Silva
|Valverde waits on Iniesta answer as Barcelona captain considers exit
|Villarreal 2 Atletico Madrid 1: Unal deals LaLiga title race blow for Simeone´s men
|Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2 (aet): Pedro and Morata send Conte´s men through
|RB Leipzig 2 Bayern Munich 1: Werner strike seals memorable triumph
|Gattuso demands lift from out-of-favour Kalinic
|Messi puts us where we are right now - Alcacer hails Barcelona superstar
|Sampaoli ´right´ to pick others - Icardi understands Argentina snub
|Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Messi and Alcacer secure comfortable success
|Hughes excited by Southampton quality
|Nice prepared for ´likely´ Balotelli departure
|Germany defender Halstenberg extends RB Leipzig contract
|No offers for Roma´s Alisson, says Monchi
|Constant compliments guarantee defeat, claims Inter boss Spalletti
|Scoring 100th Serie A goal at Sampdoria was ´destiny´, says Icardi
|Stoger happy with Gotze response after public criticism
|AC Milan 3 Chievo 2: Silva spares Rossoneri once more
|Silva confident Neymar´s future is at PSG
|´Shameful´ PSG cannot buy a team, says Balotelli
|Everton goal hero Tosun glad Palace move fell through
|Wigan Athletic 0 Southampton 2: Hojbjerg and Cedric give Hughes first win
|Fiorentina rename training ground after late captain Astori
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Hannover 0: Batshuayi the difference again for Stoger´s men
|Nice 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Alves earns late victory for runaway leaders
|Icardi 100: Inter captain´s Serie A landmark in Opta numbers
|Sampdoria 0 Inter 5: Four-goal Icardi demolishes former side
|Van Gaal: Heynckes can become a Bayern Munich god
|Real Madrid without Ramos for Girona test
|Icardi reaches 100 Serie A goals against former club Sampdoria
|Cardiff trip to Derby postponed due to snow
|Ogbonna gets Italy call as cover for doubtful Chiellini
|Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge
|Winning FA Cup is not important, claims Chelsea coach Conte
|No one will be compared to me – Cristiano Ronaldo
|Melbourne Victory 5 Central Coast Mariners 2: Berisha leads rout with hat-trick
|Marotta dismisses Allegri-PSG links as Juve focus on Can
|MLS Review: Champions Toronto still winless, Atlanta crush Whitecaps
|Lukaku: A lot of players will join Manchester United next season
|Salah and Liverpool don´t fear Man City: We´ve beaten them!
|What can I lose? - Mourinho defends criticism of Man Utd players
|Mourinho accuses Manchester United of being scared to play
|Mourinho delivers stinging Shaw criticism after FA Cup win
|Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve´s SPAL stalemate
|Klopp eases concerns over Can´s back complaint
|Matic was an island of personality - Mourinho questions United mentality
|SPAL 0 Juventus 0: Scudetto charge halted by Serie A strugglers
|Manchester United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Lukaku & Matic book semi-final spot
|Klopp: Salah could be among world´s best, but don´t compare him to Messi
|Championship Review: Wolves on the charge as Monk lifts Birmingham´s spirits
|Salah threatening Rush´s record for goals in single Liverpool season
|Hodgson hopes Zaha avoided injury
|Liverpool 5 Watford 0: Inspirational Salah nets four as Reds bounce back
|Lambert rues Everton´s ´offside´ opener in costly Stoke City defeat
|Man Utd bench Pogba & Sanchez for FA Cup quarter-final
|Pardew: Evans loss key to Bournemouth defeat
|Salah breaks Torres´ impressive Liverpool record
|We are not heroes one day and villains the next – Mourinho continues defence of Sevilla exit
|They have many players who´d get in my team – The Sevilla stars Mourinho should buy
|Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place
|Bournemouth 2 West Brom 1: Stanislas piles misery on Pardew
|Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up uncapped duo
|Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2: Tomkins and Milivojevic secure priceless win
|Stoke City 1 Everton 2: Tosun at the double after Adam´s early dismissal
|Simeone insists Atletico can survive injury crisis
|Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena
|Board accepts responsibility for West Ham woes, Brady claims
|In-form Eriksen hopes he hasn´t hit Tottenham ceiling
|Roma boss Di Francesco happy with Messi, Barca challenge
|The directors know where to find me - Gattuso awaits Milan talks
|Zidane focused on Real Madrid players, not Neymar
|Mourinho´s United rant recalls unhappy Madrid demise
|Swansea City 0 Tottenham 3: Eriksen leads Kane-less Spurs into FA Cup semis
|Valverde not worried about Barcelona legacy
|Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Zidane
|Spalletti seeks consistency as Inter prepare for final push
|Absence of ´best in the world´ Busquets makes Rakitic key for Barca
|A-League Review: Sydney stumble again as Jets close gap
|Dreadshock! Neymar reveals new hairdo
|Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge
|Messi: I´m a less selfish player
|Coaching Italy would be extraordinary – Mancini
|Intensity key to Liverpool toppling Man City, says Klopp
|People listen to idiots - Mourinho cites ´dictionary of life´ in extraordinary rant
|Mourinho tells struggling Manchester United stars to ´grow up´