Related

Article

Debuchy disappointed to be left out of latest France squad

19 March 2018 16:27

Defender Mathieu Debuchy is frustrated that his impressive form for Saint-Etienne has not resulted in a recall to the France squad.

The former Arsenal right-back, who has been back to his best since returning to his homeland, won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award in February, beating out Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte for the award.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 victory over Guingamp, Debuchy was disheartened that national team coach Didier Deschamps did not select him for the upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Russia.

He said: "Disappointed? A little, yes. I am coming back and it has been a while since I was selected."

Debuchy left Arsenal for the Ligue 1 outfit in a bid to get back into the France squad in time for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

But while the 32-year-old could not hide his disappointment, he stressed his focus was on continuing to perform well at club level.

He said: "Now, the most important thing is to make good matches with Saint-Etienne, to win and to have fun.

"I'm going to focus on Saint-Etienne and we'll see what happens."

Sponsored links

Monday 19 March

20:17 VAR to be introduced in Eredivisie
20:15 Di Biagio sees bright Italy future with Cutrone and Chiesa
19:45 Koeman won´t rule out Van Persie Netherlands return
19:33 I ate badly for years – how Messi solved his vomiting problem
18:07 Tuchel feels he would still be at Dortmund without bomb attack
17:40 Pogba shows off new haircut as Ben Yedder trolls Man United star
17:39 Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says Deschamps
16:27 Debuchy disappointed to be left out of latest France squad
16:20 Barton rejects England´s World Cup chances
15:39 Sevilla coach Montella interested in Italy job
15:24 Football brain lacking, poor attitude and fourth choice – The Mourinho-Shaw saga at Manchester Unite
14:43 UEFA charges Marseille and Lyon for Europa League trouble
13:51 Injured Chiellini out of Italy squad
13:30 Buffon cites Astori among reasons for Italy return
13:29 Welbeck faces no action over alleged dive against Milan
12:28 Barcelona? I´m staying with PSG, insists Marco Verratti
12:09 Bastian Schweinsteiger & Ana Ivanovic announce birth of son
11:46 The numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo´s 50 hat-tricks
11:03 Consistency the only thing stopping me from being the best, claims Depay
10:44 Guardiola second to none tactially, says Man City midfielder Gundogan
09:35 Liverpool captain Henderson ponders Salah and Suarez comparison
09:25 Messi worried by the uncertainty retirement brings
07:32 Rants, criticism a familiar story – Is Mourinho set for Man United exit?
05:57 Messi desperate for World Cup success
03:51 Napoli causing Juventus problems as Sarri revels in crucial win
02:59 The better Ronaldo is, the better Madrid will be – Vazquez lauds four-goal hero
01:22 Salah ´unstoppable´ like Messi, says Watford boss Gracia
01:12 Demanding Mourinho is still special, insists Matic
00:21 Dallas 3 Seattle Sounders 0: Dempsey sees red after VAR
00:17 Ronaldo ´from another galaxy´, says Zidane

Sunday 18 March

23:27 Eusebio Sack-ristan: Real Sociedad part company with head coach
23:23 Fassone ready for Gattuso talks after Milan resurgence
23:18 Napoli 1 Genoa 0: Albiol goal maintains pressure on Juve
22:42 Real Madrid 6 Girona 3: Four-goal Ronaldo continues hot streak with 50th career hat-trick
22:26 USA boss Sarachan calls up Weah for Paraguay friendly
22:09 Excellent Leipzig deserved Bayern win - Heynckes
21:53 Conte impressed by Morata´s return to scoring form
21:46 I lost the game myself - Simeone accepts responsibility for Atletico Madrid defeat
21:33 Borussia Dortmund to delay final Stoger decision - Zorc
21:08 Puel stands by Schmeichel after FA Cup blunder
20:57 Neymar could be back for Coupe de France final, says Silva
20:56 Valverde waits on Iniesta answer as Barcelona captain considers exit
20:25 Villarreal 2 Atletico Madrid 1: Unal deals LaLiga title race blow for Simeone´s men
20:03 Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2 (aet): Pedro and Morata send Conte´s men through
19:57 RB Leipzig 2 Bayern Munich 1: Werner strike seals memorable triumph
19:42 Gattuso demands lift from out-of-favour Kalinic
18:56 Messi puts us where we are right now - Alcacer hails Barcelona superstar
18:08 Sampaoli ´right´ to pick others - Icardi understands Argentina snub
18:07 Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Messi and Alcacer secure comfortable success
18:07 Hughes excited by Southampton quality
17:43 Nice prepared for ´likely´ Balotelli departure
17:35 Germany defender Halstenberg extends RB Leipzig contract
17:31 No offers for Roma´s Alisson, says Monchi
17:27 Constant compliments guarantee defeat, claims Inter boss Spalletti
17:19 Scoring 100th Serie A goal at Sampdoria was ´destiny´, says Icardi
17:02 Stoger happy with Gotze response after public criticism
16:57 AC Milan 3 Chievo 2: Silva spares Rossoneri once more
16:47 Silva confident Neymar´s future is at PSG
16:46 ´Shameful´ PSG cannot buy a team, says Balotelli
16:32 Everton goal hero Tosun glad Palace move fell through
16:31 Wigan Athletic 0 Southampton 2: Hojbjerg and Cedric give Hughes first win
16:05 Fiorentina rename training ground after late captain Astori
15:25 Borussia Dortmund 1 Hannover 0: Batshuayi the difference again for Stoger´s men
14:58 Nice 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Alves earns late victory for runaway leaders
14:32 Icardi 100: Inter captain´s Serie A landmark in Opta numbers
14:29 Sampdoria 0 Inter 5: Four-goal Icardi demolishes former side
14:00 Van Gaal: Heynckes can become a Bayern Munich god
13:54 Real Madrid without Ramos for Girona test
13:13 Icardi reaches 100 Serie A goals against former club Sampdoria
12:21 Cardiff trip to Derby postponed due to snow
11:50 Ogbonna gets Italy call as cover for doubtful Chiellini
11:43 Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge
11:06 Winning FA Cup is not important, claims Chelsea coach Conte
10:47 No one will be compared to me – Cristiano Ronaldo
09:58 Melbourne Victory 5 Central Coast Mariners 2: Berisha leads rout with hat-trick
04:48 Marotta dismisses Allegri-PSG links as Juve focus on Can
04:15 MLS Review: Champions Toronto still winless, Atlanta crush Whitecaps
03:25 Lukaku: A lot of players will join Manchester United next season
01:46 Salah and Liverpool don´t fear Man City: We´ve beaten them!
01:17 What can I lose? - Mourinho defends criticism of Man Utd players
01:00 Mourinho accuses Manchester United of being scared to play
00:45 Mourinho delivers stinging Shaw criticism after FA Cup win
00:21 Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve´s SPAL stalemate

Saturday 17 March

23:46 Klopp eases concerns over Can´s back complaint
23:25 Matic was an island of personality - Mourinho questions United mentality
22:39 SPAL 0 Juventus 0: Scudetto charge halted by Serie A strugglers
22:38 Manchester United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Lukaku & Matic book semi-final spot
22:09 Klopp: Salah could be among world´s best, but don´t compare him to Messi
21:45 Championship Review: Wolves on the charge as Monk lifts Birmingham´s spirits
21:08 Salah threatening Rush´s record for goals in single Liverpool season
20:51 Hodgson hopes Zaha avoided injury
20:20 Liverpool 5 Watford 0: Inspirational Salah nets four as Reds bounce back
20:18 Lambert rues Everton´s ´offside´ opener in costly Stoke City defeat
19:51 Man Utd bench Pogba & Sanchez for FA Cup quarter-final
19:49 Pardew: Evans loss key to Bournemouth defeat
19:07 Salah breaks Torres´ impressive Liverpool record
19:03 We are not heroes one day and villains the next – Mourinho continues defence of Sevilla exit
18:43 They have many players who´d get in my team – The Sevilla stars Mourinho should buy
18:35 Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place
18:02 Bournemouth 2 West Brom 1: Stanislas piles misery on Pardew
17:54 Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up uncapped duo
17:53 Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2: Tomkins and Milivojevic secure priceless win
17:50 Stoke City 1 Everton 2: Tosun at the double after Adam´s early dismissal
17:32 Simeone insists Atletico can survive injury crisis
16:58 Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena
16:32 Board accepts responsibility for West Ham woes, Brady claims
16:29 In-form Eriksen hopes he hasn´t hit Tottenham ceiling
16:22 Roma boss Di Francesco happy with Messi, Barca challenge
16:06 The directors know where to find me - Gattuso awaits Milan talks
15:19 Zidane focused on Real Madrid players, not Neymar
15:17 Mourinho´s United rant recalls unhappy Madrid demise
15:17 Swansea City 0 Tottenham 3: Eriksen leads Kane-less Spurs into FA Cup semis
14:44 Valverde not worried about Barcelona legacy
14:31 Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Zidane
14:06 Spalletti seeks consistency as Inter prepare for final push
14:00 Absence of ´best in the world´ Busquets makes Rakitic key for Barca
12:34 A-League Review: Sydney stumble again as Jets close gap
11:47 Dreadshock! Neymar reveals new hairdo
11:14 Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge
10:27 Messi: I´m a less selfish player
06:11 Coaching Italy would be extraordinary – Mancini
03:38 Intensity key to Liverpool toppling Man City, says Klopp
01:02 People listen to idiots - Mourinho cites ´dictionary of life´ in extraordinary rant
00:21 Mourinho tells struggling Manchester United stars to ´grow up´

UEFA Nations League table

# Team MP D P
1 France 0 +0 0
2 Germany 0 +0 0
3 Netherlands 0 +0 0

Facebook

18+ GambleAware