Debuchy disappointed to be left out of latest France squad

Defender Mathieu Debuchy is frustrated that his impressive form for Saint-Etienne has not resulted in a recall to the France squad.
The former Arsenal right-back, who has been back to his best since returning to his homeland, won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award in February, beating out Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte for the award.
Speaking after his side's 2-0 victory over Guingamp, Debuchy was disheartened that national team coach Didier Deschamps did not select him for the upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Russia.
He said: "Disappointed? A little, yes. I am coming back and it has been a while since I was selected."
Debuchy left Arsenal for the Ligue 1 outfit in a bid to get back into the France squad in time for the World Cup in Russia this summer.
But while the 32-year-old could not hide his disappointment, he stressed his focus was on continuing to perform well at club level.
He said: "Now, the most important thing is to make good matches with Saint-Etienne, to win and to have fun.
"I'm going to focus on Saint-Etienne and we'll see what happens."
