Consistency the only thing stopping me from being the best, claims Depay

Memphis Depay is adamant the only thing stopping him from being the "best in the world" is consistency and accepts he will not be able to achieve his goal at Lyon.

Depay's natural talent has rarely been doubted ever since his breakthrough season with PSV in 2013-14 and subsequent Netherlands showings at the World Cup.

But he failed to live up to expectations when he moved to Manchester United in 2015, only showing flashes of his ability during a year and a half at Old Trafford.

He ultimately moved to Ligue 1 and Lyon in January 2017 and is enjoying a fine season, having scored 10 times – including the late winner over Marseille on Sunday – and set up another six in 28 games, but he still struggles to impress on a weekly basis.

And that, he says, is the only thing preventing him from being considered among the world's elite players.

Bonne semaine à tous pic.twitter.com/gYzHcZQO6y — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) March 19, 2018

"Of course, I want to be the best in the world," he told the Canal Football Club show. "I want to play against big teams and against big stars.

"What am I missing to be the best? Honestly, nothing in terms of quality, just consistency, and that's not arrogance.

"I take risks and sometimes it's not the best choice. I have to take that kind of risk to become one of the best players in the world. If that's what I want to be, I cannot just play simple."

He recognises the accomplishing of such a target is never going to happen by staying with Lyon, suggesting he will not be looking to remain with the French club for much longer.

"I cannot become the best in the world by staying in Lyon," he said. "That's clear. [Alexandre] Lacazette had to go to Arsenal to progress."