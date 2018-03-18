Icardi 100: Inter captain´s Serie A landmark in Opta numbers

Mauro Icardi ended a 10-week wait for his 100th Serie A goal in style with a first-half hat-trick against his former club Sampdoria.

The Inter captain has only made three appearances in that time due to injury but Sampdoria were unable to cope with the striker at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Icardi opened the scoring from the penalty spot to score his 100th Serie A goal, quickly adding a second with a superb backheel, a third with a powerful close-range finish and an improvised fourth shortly after the break.

The striker was left out of the Argentina squad by coach Jorge Sampaoli this week but demonstrated his goalscoring ability in a devastating display to become the sixth youngest player to reach 100 goals in Serie A.

100 - Mauro #Icardi has now become the sixth-youngest player to score 100 goals in Serie A. King. #SampdoriaInter pic.twitter.com/ifxJWe4Oea — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 18, 2018

Here, we look at Icardi's 100 goals with the use of Opta numbers:

90 - Of Icardi's 100 goals in Serie A, 90 have come for Inter, with the remaining 10 scored for former side Sampdoria

10 - Fiorentina have been Icardi's favourite opponent in Serie A, the striker netting 10 times in 12 games against La Viola. He has hit the net seven times against Juventus.

24 - Icardi has scored against 24 different Serie A clubs, only failing to find the net against six of the sides he has faced in the Italian top-flight.

27 - 2017 was Icardi's most prolific calendar year to date, scoring 27 times in Serie A. He has increased his scoring rate every single year since his first Serie A goal in 2012.

180 - Icardi's 100 Serie A goals have come in 180 appearances, for a goals-per-game ratio of 0.56. His Inter ratio is 0.60, compared to 0.32 at Sampdoria.

40.2 - Since joining Inter, the striker scores a goal on average every 40.2 touches of the ball. His overall record of a goal for every 44.3 touches in Serie A is the best ratio among players who have scored at least 30 goals in the league since 2012-13.

63 - Of Icardi's 100 Serie A goals, 63 were scored with his right foot, while 16 were headers and 20 came with his weaker left foot. One was scored with 'another body part'.

6 - After going on to score two more against Sampdoria to follow his 100th Serie A goal, Icardi hit his sixth Serie A hat-trick. No player has more trebles in the league since his debut in the 2012-13 season.