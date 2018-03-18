Germany defender Halstenberg extends RB Leipzig contract

Marcel Halstenberg has extended his contract with RB Leipzig, the Germany defender committing his future to the Bundesliga club through to 2022.

Halstenberg is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that is expected to rule him out of being named in Joachim Low's World Cup squad.

But Leipzig, who are battling to qualify for the Champions League for the second season running, have moved to tie the left-back down to fresh terms.

"I feel incredibly well here and I am full of anticipation for the coming joint tasks and that I can continue to be a part of it," Halstenberg said after agreeing a two-year extension.

"Of course, I will do my utmost to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. But patience is what is needed most of all."

BREAKING: Marcel #Halstenberg has today signed a contract extension with #DieRotenBullen



Our will now be at the Red Bull Arena until 2022!



Congratulations Marcel, hopefully we'll see you back on the pitch again soon pic.twitter.com/a2o674fK2N — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 18, 2018

Halstenberg has only been fit to start 14 Bundesliga games this season, with a broken hand suffered in the process of scoring a goal disrupting his campaign before the ACL setback.

But Leipzig's sporting director Ralf Rangnick said the club was keen to keep Halstenberg, who joined from St Pauli in 2015 and won his first Germany cap last year.

"Marcel Halstenberg went with us together all the way from the 2. Bundesliga to the Champions League," Rangnick said.

"He has improved steadily and was until his injury a regular in the team. In addition, he has also become a national player.

"We are pleased that we have extended his contract ahead of time."