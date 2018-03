Fassone ready for Gattuso talks after Milan resurgence

AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone is ready to enter contract discussions with Gennaro Gattuso after the former midfielder's outstanding start to his tenure as head coach.

Gattuso has led Milan on a 10-match unbeaten streak in Serie A since he replaced Vincenzo Montella in November, with his only defeats during that period coming against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Following Milan's 3-2 win over Chievo at San Siro on Sunday, Fassone told Milan TV that he would seek to commence talks with the 40-year-old, alongside director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli.

"We are very pleased with his work," said Fassone. "Mirabelli was so convinced about him that I could not refuse to support him.

Marco Fassone spoke to @MilanTV after #MilanChievo: "Huge satisfaction and finally we see @andrevsilva19 smiling"

Read the reactions from our CEO : https://t.co/qSr8ldm7NW

Fassone: "Atmosfera contagiosa, che emozione"

Leggi le sue parole https://t.co/yhNn0VWFWe pic.twitter.com/HL6OWnhucG — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 18, 2018

"Now he has gone beyond expectations and we'll surely find the right time to speak about his contract.

"I was expecting Rino to be like this, but I am impressed with his ability to manage the games. Important achievements await him as a coach."

Fassone also slammed Inter's decision to reschedule the Milan derby – postponed following the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori – for April 4.

"We are sorry about the new date for the derby," he said. "We tried everything. We offered the Nerazzurri to play on two different dates, but they have chosen a Wednesday, a complicated day.

"The rules gave Inter the opportunity to say no and we couldn't do anything about it."