Eusebio Sack-ristan: Real Sociedad part company with head coach

Real Sociedad have parted company with head coach Eusebio Sacristan, the Liga club have announced.
Sacristan has paid the price for a disappointing 2017-18 campaign and leaves Sociedad 15th in the table, although, with a 12-point cushion to the bottom three ahead of the final nine matches, relegation is a remote prospect.
Sociedad have won just one of their past six outings and on Saturday were beaten 2-1 at home by Getafe.
"Real Sociedad has decided to rescind the contract of first-team coach Eusebio Sacristan," a club statement read.
"The blue and white entity wants to thank Eusebio Sacristan for all the contribution, professionalism and dedication he has shown during the exercise of his duties in the management of the first team, while wishing him the best for his professional and personal future."
La #RealSociedad want to thank Eusebio Sacristán for his hard work, professionalism and conduct as manager of the first team. We wish him all the best in his future professional and personal endeavors. Eskerrik asko! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/ElGQdYvDlp— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) March 18, 2018
Sacristan joined the club in November 2015 and in his first full season led the side to a sixth-placed finish and Europa League qualification.
Imanol Alguacil, previously in charge of Sociedad's reserves, will take over first-team duties until the end of the season, while the club have also confirmed that sporting director Lorenzo Juarros will leave his role.
