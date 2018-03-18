Cardiff trip to Derby postponed due to snow

The Championship clash between high-flying Cardiff City and fifth-placed Derby County on Sunday has been postponed due to snow.

Cardiff were looking to close back to within three points of pacesetters Wolves - who beat Burton Albion 3-1 on Saturday - as the end of the season edges closer.

Derby had hoped to end a run of seven matches without a win, having drawn five in that period.

But the fixture was called off a few hours before kick-off, with the rescheduled date yet to be announced.