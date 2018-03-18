Related

Cardiff trip to Derby postponed due to snow

18 March 2018

The Championship clash between high-flying Cardiff City and fifth-placed Derby County on Sunday has been postponed due to snow.

Cardiff were looking to close back to within three points of pacesetters Wolves - who beat Burton Albion 3-1 on Saturday - as the end of the season edges closer.

Derby had hoped to end a run of seven matches without a win, having drawn five in that period.

But the fixture was called off a few hours before kick-off, with the rescheduled date yet to be announced.

Championship table

# Team MP D P
1 Wolverhampton … 38 +36 82
2 Cardiff City 37 +27 76
3 Fulham 38 +25 69
4 Aston Villa 38 +24 69
5 Derby County 37 +21 62
6 Middlesbrough 38 +18 62
7 Bristol City 38 +12 61
8 Preston North End 38 +11 60
9 Sheffield United 38 +8 60
10 Millwall 38 +9 58
11 Brentford 38 +8 54
12 Ipswich Town 38 -1 52
13 Norwich City 38 -3 52
14 Leeds United 38 -3 50
15 Queens Park Ra… 38 -10 47
16 Nottingham Forest 38 -11 46
17 Sheffield Wedn… 38 -11 41
18 Hull City 38 -6 39
19 Bolton Wanderers 38 -23 39
20 Reading 38 -13 36
21 Barnsley 38 -19 33
22 Birmingham City 38 -29 33
23 Burton Albion 38 -40 30
24 Sunderland 38 -30 28

