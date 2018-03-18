Borussia Dortmund to delay final Stoger decision - Zorc

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that the Bundesliga club are unlikely to make a decision regarding Peter Stoger's future until later in the season.

Stoger, appointed at Signal Iduna Park until the end of the campaign in the wake of Peter Bosz's sacking, has guided the club to third place but also oversaw their elimination from the Europa League at the hands of RB Salzburg.

And, speaking to Eurosport prior to Dortmund's 1-0 victory over Hannover, Zorc acknowledged that the club's hierarchy will reserve judgement and take their time in making a final call on the former Cologne boss.

"There must and will be changes in terms of the squad," Zorc said. "We do not have to worry, because we can make the decision one month later.

"Peter has brought the team from eighth to third place and has calmed down the environment, but we are not satisfied.

"We do not take it for granted that we will be 100 per cent satisfied, and we do not always agree with the performance.

"We keep our eyes very open and watch closely what has happened here in the last few months and what will happen on the field in the coming months."

Michy Batshuayi continued his fine run of form to secure the points for Dortmund on Sunday, netting in the 24th minute as Stoger's side moved to within one point of second-placed Schalke, with league leaders Bayern Munich up next.