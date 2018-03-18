Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Messi and Alcacer secure comfortable success

Lionel Messi scored for the sixth game in succession as Barcelona moved 11 points clear atop LaLiga thanks to a routine 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.
The leaders were missing the injured Sergio Busquets and the suspended Luis Suarez at Camp Nou but they had few issues in brushing aside Ernesto Valverde's former club to move further ahead of Atletico Madrid, who visit Villarreal later on Sunday.
Victory capped another impressive week for the Catalan giants, who dumped Chelsea out of the Champions League on Wednesday to set up a quarter-final against Roma, and this straightforward success moved them a step closer to regaining the domestic crown from fierce rivals Real Madrid.
Paco Alcacer, selected as Suarez's replacement, opened the scoring in the eighth minute - his first league strike since November - before Messi doubled the advantage with his 35th goal of the season in all competitions.
Barca utterly dominated the opening period and would have gone into the break with an even healthier lead had Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho not struck the woodwork on three occasions between them.
Just four days after an encounter with Chelsea that was more exacting than the 3-0 scoreline suggested, the intensity understandably dropped in the second half, but Valverde's men were able to keep Athletic at arm's length to ensure they head into the international break in buoyant mood.
Leo #Messi— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 18, 2018
#BarçaAthletic
#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/UAS7zvau9u
Messi had scored 16 goals in 18 games against Athletic at Camp Nou coming into this clash and he almost improved on that tally as early as the fourth minute with a curling free-kick that Kepa Arrizabalaga tipped over the crossbar.
Barca did not have to wait long to break the deadlock, however, as Messi fed Jordi Alba down the left and the full-back cut the ball in towards the penalty spot where Alcacer sidefooted home into the bottom-right corner.
Kepa twice denied Messi in the 12th minute as Athletic found themselves swamped by the Blaugrana tide and the goalkeeper was beaten again soon afterwards, only for Coutinho's rasping half-volley from another Alba pass to crash off the bar.
The hosts continued to dominate and fine approach play involving Messi and Coutinho ended in Ousmane Dembele firing straight at Kepa from close range but there was no mistake from Messi on the half-hour as he received Dembele's pass and, left all alone on the edge of the area, rifled home.
#Messi— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 18, 2018
...when you have scored six games in a row... pic.twitter.com/dBDaBMFZPa
Coutinho struck the frame of the goal for a second time, looping an effort onto the top of the bar after an impudent flick from Paulinho, who followed his compatriot in going close by curling a shot off the outside of the post as the interval approached.
Athletic did show signs of life in the early stages of the second period as Inigo Lekue and Sabin Merino erred from presentable opportunities, before an off-balance Coutinho could only stab an effort straight at Kepa.
The introductions of Inaki Williams and Aritz Aduriz off the bench offered Athletic another dimension up front but Marc-Andre ter Stegen was never truly tested as Barca cruised to a win that extends their unbeaten run in LaLiga to 36 matches.
Key Opta stats:
- Barcelona are unbeaten in 36 league games in a row (W30 D6), the best current run of any side in the top five European leagues.
- Athletic Bilbao have lost 61 away games against Barcelona in LaLiga; more than against any other team (P87 W17 D9 L61).
- Barcelona mustered 13 shots against Athletic in the first half; the highest total they've managed in La Liga this season (alongside Deportivo in December 2017).
- Jordi Alba has provided eight assists for Barcelona in this season; no LaLiga defender made more than Alba.
- Barcelona have had their woodwork hit more times than any other team so far in the top five -European league this season, 29 as many goals as Athletic scored in La Liga this term-
- Athletic are the first team Paco Alcacer scored against in two different games for Barcelona. Athletic are also the team Alcacer scored his first goal as a Barcelona player in February 2017.
- Excluding direct free-kick goals, Messi has scored his first goal from outside the box in La Liga this season.
- Messi has scored 17 goals in his 19 games at the Camp Nou against Athletic in all competitions. Only against Sevilla (19) and Espanyol (18) has the Argentine player netted more goals for Barcelona.
- Ernesto Valverde has only won two of his last seven games against Athletic in his managerial career in all competitions (D2 L3), but they was his two clashes as Barcelona boss.
- Markel Susaeta has made his 350th LaLiga appearance, all of them as an Athletic player.
|RB Leipzig 2 Bayern Munich 1: Werner strike delays coronation
|Gattuso demands lift from out-of-favour Kalinic
|Messi puts us where we are right now - Alcacer hails Barcelona superstar
|Sampaoli ´right´ to pick others - Icardi understands Argentina snub
|Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0: Messi and Alcacer secure comfortable success
|Hughes excited by Southampton quality
|Nice prepared for ´likely´ Balotelli departure
|Germany defender Halstenberg extends RB Leipzig contract
|No offers for Roma´s Alisson, says Monchi
|Constant compliments guarantee defeat, claims Inter boss Spalletti
|Scoring 100th Serie A goal at Sampdoria was ´destiny´, says Icardi
|Stoger happy with Gotze response after public criticism
|AC Milan 3 Chievo 2: Silva spares Rossoneri once more
|Silva confident Neymar´s future is at PSG
|´Shameful´ PSG cannot buy a team, says Balotelli
|Everton goal hero Tosun glad Palace move fell through
|Wigan Athletic 0 Southampton 2: Hojbjerg and Cedric give Hughes first win
|Fiorentina rename training ground after late captain Astori
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Hannover 0: Batshuayi the difference again for Stoger´s men
|Nice 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Alves earns late victory for runaway leaders
|Icardi 100: Inter captain´s Serie A landmark in Opta numbers
|Sampdoria 0 Inter 5: Four-goal Icardi demolishes former side
|Van Gaal: Heynckes can become a Bayern Munich god
|Real Madrid without Ramos for Girona test
|Icardi reaches 100 Serie A goals against former club Sampdoria
|Cardiff trip to Derby postponed due to snow
|Ogbonna gets Italy call as cover for doubtful Chiellini
|Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge
|Winning FA Cup is not important, claims Chelsea coach Conte
|No one will be compared to me – Cristiano Ronaldo
|Melbourne Victory 5 Central Coast Mariners 2: Berisha leads rout with hat-trick
|Marotta dismisses Allegri-PSG links as Juve focus on Can
|MLS Review: Champions Toronto still winless, Atlanta crush Whitecaps
|Lukaku: A lot of players will join Manchester United next season
|Salah and Liverpool don´t fear Man City: We´ve beaten them!
|What can I lose? - Mourinho defends criticism of Man Utd players
|Mourinho accuses Manchester United of being scared to play
|Mourinho delivers stinging Shaw criticism after FA Cup win
|Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve´s SPAL stalemate
|Klopp eases concerns over Can´s back complaint
|Matic was an island of personality - Mourinho questions United mentality
|SPAL 0 Juventus 0: Scudetto charge halted by Serie A strugglers
|Manchester United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Lukaku & Matic book semi-final spot
|Klopp: Salah could be among world´s best, but don´t compare him to Messi
|Championship Review: Wolves on the charge as Monk lifts Birmingham´s spirits
|Salah threatening Rush´s record for goals in single Liverpool season
|Hodgson hopes Zaha avoided injury
|Liverpool 5 Watford 0: Inspirational Salah nets four as Reds bounce back
|Lambert rues Everton´s ´offside´ opener in costly Stoke City defeat
|Man Utd bench Pogba & Sanchez for FA Cup quarter-final
|Pardew: Evans loss key to Bournemouth defeat
|Salah breaks Torres´ impressive Liverpool record
|We are not heroes one day and villains the next – Mourinho continues defence of Sevilla exit
|They have many players who´d get in my team – The Sevilla stars Mourinho should buy
|Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place
|Bournemouth 2 West Brom 1: Stanislas piles misery on Pardew
|Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up uncapped duo
|Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2: Tomkins and Milivojevic secure priceless win
|Stoke City 1 Everton 2: Tosun at the double after Adam´s early dismissal
|Simeone insists Atletico can survive injury crisis
|Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena
|Board accepts responsibility for West Ham woes, Brady claims
|In-form Eriksen hopes he hasn´t hit Tottenham ceiling
|Roma boss Di Francesco happy with Messi, Barca challenge
|The directors know where to find me - Gattuso awaits Milan talks
|Zidane focused on Real Madrid players, not Neymar
|Mourinho´s United rant recalls unhappy Madrid demise
|Swansea City 0 Tottenham 3: Eriksen leads Kane-less Spurs into FA Cup semis
|Valverde not worried about Barcelona legacy
|Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Zidane
|Spalletti seeks consistency as Inter prepare for final push
|Absence of ´best in the world´ Busquets makes Rakitic key for Barca
|A-League Review: Sydney stumble again as Jets close gap
|Dreadshock! Neymar reveals new hairdo
|Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge
|Messi: I´m a less selfish player
|Coaching Italy would be extraordinary – Mancini
|Intensity key to Liverpool toppling Man City, says Klopp
|People listen to idiots - Mourinho cites ´dictionary of life´ in extraordinary rant
|Mourinho tells struggling Manchester United stars to ´grow up´
|Real Madrid links ´massage the ego´ of Roma goalkeeper Alisson
|Pele impressed by Tite´s ability to cope with Brazil´s modern challenges
|FIFA Council approves open vote for 2026 World Cup
|FIFA approves VAR use at World Cup
|Sampaoli ignores Icardi and Dybala, adds Correa to Argentina squad
|Neymar to Real Madrid? Ask Florentino Perez, says Emery
|Pogba not as good as Kondogbia - Valencia boss Marcelino
|Buffon: Most determined team will win Juventus-Madrid tie
|Inter target Martinez likened to Aguero by Crespo
|Dortmund boss Stoger defends Gotze criticism
|Filipe Luis relishes overcoming ´obstacle´ as broken leg rules him out for two months
|Blind cut from Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
|Huddersfield wrap up permanent Lossl deal
|Liverpool versus City promises goals, Juve plot Madrid revenge - Champions League quarter-finals in
|Valencia midfielder Coquelin suffers torn Achilles
|I could be in a league that´s won before kick-off – The best quotes from Mourinho´s tirade
|Pardew fights on after West Brom talks
|Juanfran hamstring injury adds to Atletico Madrid´s problems
|Bayern can expect ´fiery atmosphere´ at Leipzig, says Hasenhuttl
|Hughes encouraged by Southampton start
|Juventus not thinking about Real Madrid just yet, Allegri claims
|Morata has good World Cup chance despite being dropped, Lopetegui confirms
|Foul-mouthed Klopp fumes at Premier League scheduling around Man City tie
|Heynckes: Bayern have no interest in Malcom
|Butragueno wary of Juventus ahead of titanic Real Madrid tussle
|Liverpool-City a dream draw for Man Utd fans - Klopp
|I won´t run away or cry - Mourinho delivers impassioned defence of Man Utd tenure
|Emery demands focus from PSG after Champions League exit
|Door still open for Reus and Gotze, says Low
|Juventus can cause Real Madrid trouble, says Nedved
|Javi Martinez, Fabregas, Morata absent from Spain squad, Marcos Alonso in
|No preference on potential Barcelona-Real Madrid tie for Amor
|Bayern can´t celebrate already - Heynckes wary of Sevilla threat
|Marcos Rojo renews with Manchester United until 2021
|Bayern´s Ulreich warned about ´witch´s cauldron´ at Sevilla
|Klopp: I don´t mind facing Manchester City in Champions League
|Europa League draw: Arsenal take on CSKA Moscow, Atletico get Sporting CP
|Limbombe gets first Belgium call, Nainggolan back in the squad
|Barcelona will have to sweat to beat Roma – Totti
|Begiristain: Manchester City need to be almost perfect to beat Liverpool
|Zidane is a much better coach now – Carvajal
|The problem is real - Batshuayi targeted by racist abuse after Dortmund loss
|Adelaide United 1 Melbourne City 1: Mauk rescues point against old club
|Champions League draw: Juve face Madrid, City to meet Liverpool
|AC Milan call for VAR in European competitions
|Lyon and Zenit to be reported for ´incidents of racism´
|Wijnaldum keen to dodge Manchester City
|Schmelzer wants Dortmund attitude change ahead of Bundesliga run-in
|Varane wants to avoid Barcelona in Champions League
|Fractured fibula could end Filipe Luis´ World Cup hopes
|Conte: Chelsea future not linked to winning trophies
|Kokorin´s World Cup in doubt after knee injury
|Wilshere keen to repay Southgate´s faith
|Madrid, Barca and Juve among last eight: Champions League giants set for quarter-final draw
|Varane confirms Man United interest
|Neymar and Ronaldo would get along very well – Casemiro
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel sent off as Sasha leads Santos
|Alli best in the world for his age – Pochettino
|Carvajal: I would sign Neymar
|Stoger unhappy with Dortmund display
|Gattuso ´not going to judge´ English football on Welbeck dive