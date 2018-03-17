Zidane focused on Real Madrid players, not Neymar

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists he remains focused on his own players, not rumoured transfer target Neymar.

Brazil international Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to LaLiga powerhouse Madrid, despite having only joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222million in August.

Madrid players Casemiro and Dani Carvajal both said this week Neymar could be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG coach Unai Emery issued a weary response to the latest questions about the future of 26-year-old at a news conference, suggesting reporters should ask Madrid president Florentino Perez for an update.

Speaking at his own media briefing ahead of a league game at home to Girona on Sunday, Zidane said it is not surprising members of his squad praised one of the best players in the world when prompted.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, if you ask the players, if you ask me about Neymar, he is a very good player, but he is not a Real Madrid player," he said.

"I have to focus on my players and talk about them."