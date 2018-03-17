The directors know where to find me - Gattuso awaits Milan talks

Gennaro Gattuso remains focused on AC Milan's performances on the pitch as he awaits talks with the club's directors about a new contract.

The former Milan midfielder was given the head coach role until the end of the season when Vincenzo Montella was sacked in November, and has overseen an impressive turnaround to bring the Rossoneri into European contention.

Gattuso has spoken previously of his pride at holding the job, while sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has said he wants the Italian to remain in charge, but there are no distractions at San Siro.

"I am not even thinking about that," Gattuso told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Chievo in Serie A on Sunday.

"There's no problem: I am focused on my work and the directors know where to find me.

"I must continue my work, convince the players they are strong and get them to keep living day by day. These players are a gift. They give me their all and they believe in what I say."

Chievo are 15th in Serie A, but Gattuso is expecting a tough test as Milan look to close the six-point gap to the top four.

"It's a real trap, this game, because Chievo don't belong in their current position and they have been working together for years," he said.

"We must do everything to win. It is crucial to get this victory before the international break."