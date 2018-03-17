Salah threatening Rush´s record for goals in single Liverpool season

Mohamed Salah looks set to threaten Ian Rush's Liverpool record for the most goals in a single season after his haul of four against Watford moved him to within 11 of the club icon.

Salah was in inspirational form at Anfield on Saturday, scoring four times and setting up a goal for Roberto Firmino as the Reds won 5-0.

After scoring his second of the day, Salah overtook Fernando Torres' record for the most goals netted in a debut season for the Reds, moving on to 34 since his move from Roma.

But he was far from done, adding two more in the final 13 minutes to leave Watford battered and bruised.

4 - Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player to score four goals in a single Premier League game since Luis Suarez versus Norwich in December 2013. Fab. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2018

The most any Liverpool player has netted in a single season is the 47 managed by Rush in 1983-84.

The Reds have seven Premier League matches left, plus at least two Champions League games which could potentially turn into five should Liverpool reach the final.

Therefore, Salah - who has averaged 0.88 goals per game in his 41 appearances - could have as many as 12 matches to better Rush, who needed 65 outings to reach 47.