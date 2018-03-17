Salah breaks Torres´ impressive Liverpool record

Mohamed Salah fired his way to more Liverpool history by surpassing Fernando Torres' record for the most competitive goals in a debut season for the Merseyside club.

The prolific Egypt international scored twice in the first half against Watford on Saturday to make it 34 for the campaign, eclipsing the 33 netted by Spain striker Torres in 2007-08.

The double elevated Salah's tally to 26 Premier League strikes this term, to go with seven in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup.

And he is now two clear of Tottenham's Harry Kane in the race for the top-flight golden boot.