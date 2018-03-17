Related

Messi: I´m a less selfish player

17 March 2018

Lionel Messi believes he has become more of a team player than he was earlier in his career.

The Barcelona superstar has been in typically incredible form this season, scoring 34 goals in all competitions for Ernesto Valverde's LaLiga leaders.

Three of those came over the course of a 4-1 aggregate victory against Chelsea in the last-16 of the Champions League that concluded with a 3-0 win at Camp Nou this week, where Messi also supplied a wonderful assist for Ousmane Dembele.

In an interview with America TV's La Cornisa programme, the 30-year-old explained he has given greater attention to the latter side of his game over recent years.

"Before, I tried to steal the ball and make my play," he said.

"Now, I try to make the team play more, pass the ball more and not be so defining or selfish. 

"I try to move the team from another position. I run the same as I always did, but in a different way."

Barca host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, protecting an eight-point advantage over Atletico Madrid at LaLiga's summit, and have been drawn against Roma in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 28 +59 72
2 Atlético Madrid 28 +36 64
3 Real Madrid 28 +37 57
4 Valencia 28 +24 56
5 Sevilla 28 -6 45

