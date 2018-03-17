Article

Manchester United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Lukaku & Matic book semi-final spot

17 March 2018 22:38

Romelu Lukaku scored his 25th goal of the season as Manchester United beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in a tight game at Old Trafford to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

United needed a reaction after Tuesday's surprise exit to Sevilla in the Champions League, and manager Jose Mourinho opted to leave star names Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez on the bench.

Mourinho told his players to "grow up" during an extraordinary pre-match news conference but the hosts produced another tepid display on Saturday, as they did just enough to edge out the determined Seagulls and progress.

Lukaku maintained his record of scoring in every round of this season's FA Cup, the Belgium international powering in a header from Nemanja Matic's perfect cross.

Brighton sporadically threatened but the visitors lacked cutting edge in attack, Jurgen Locadia missing a handful of chances including a fine opportunity from a deep Solly March centre.

The Red Devils had lost three of their last four FA Cup quarter-finals but Matic headed in an Ashley Young cross late on to secure victory for Mourinho as the Portuguese seeks a second FA Cup crown, having last won the tournament in 2007 when Chelsea beat United in the final.

Lukaku would later prove decisive but he turned Antonio Valencia's cross wide as United made a low-tempo start.

The hosts finally worked a clear opening in the 29th minute as Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard rapidly swapped passes, the Spain international seeing his shot deflect wide.

And United struck the outside of the post from the resulting corner, Tim Krul turning a Chris Smalling effort on to the woodwork.

Brighton then forced the first save from Sergio Romero as the game bubbled to life, United's reserve goalkeeper beating away a Lewis Dunk header.

But Lukaku has a terrific FA Cup record and he scored his 12th goal in his last 11 appearances in the competition to give United the lead in the 37th minute.

Luke Shaw's driving run created space down the left and Matic's whipped cross was perfect for Lukaku to crash home a back-post header.

Beram Kayal teed up Pascal Gross in the 51st minute but the midfielder's 20-yard strike did not curl enough to beat the post, before Romero had to be alert to gather a Locadia drive.

Romero was soon called into action again, Valencia's poor clearing header inviting Locadia to shoot but the Argentina international was equal to the striker's effort, diving high to his right.

Locadia was proving a handful but he should have done better with a headed chance after March beat Young and delivered a deep right-wing cross to the back post.

Hughton threw on Brighton's top goalscorer Glenn Murray for the closing stages but Mourinho's men sealed victory with seven minutes left, their only attempt of the second half resulting in Matic nodding home Young's free-kick to secure a last-four berth.


Key Opta Stats:

- Jose Mourinho has reached the FA Cup semi-final stage for the first time since 2007 when managing Chelsea.
- Mourinho has won 15 of his 17 home FA Cup matches (D1 L1), winning all three with Manchester United by an aggregate score of 12-0.
- Chris Hughton, meanwhile, has managed five away matches at Old Trafford in all competitions and lost all five without seeing his sides score a single goal.
- Romelu Lukaku has scored 12 goals in his last 11 FA Cup appearances – the only match in which he failed to score in that span was against Man Utd for Everton in the 2016 semi-final.
- Lukaku has been directly involved in 14 goals in his 14 appearances in 2018 (10 goals, 4 assists).

- Nemanja Matic both scored and assisted in a game for the first time since August 2014 for Chelsea against Everton.

Sponsored links

Sunday 18 March

00:21 Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve´s SPAL stalemate

Saturday 17 March

23:46 Klopp eases concerns over Can´s back complaint
23:25 Matic was an island of personality - Mourinho questions United mentality
22:39 SPAL 0 Juventus 0: Scudetto charge halted by Serie A strugglers
22:38 Manchester United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Lukaku & Matic book semi-final spot
22:09 Klopp: Salah could be among world´s best, but don´t compare him to Messi
21:45 Championship Review: Wolves on the charge as Monk lifts Birmingham´s spirits
21:08 Salah threatening Rush´s record for goals in single Liverpool season
20:51 Hodgson hopes Zaha avoided injury
20:20 Liverpool 5 Watford 0: Inspirational Salah nets four as Reds bounce back
20:18 Lambert rues Everton´s ´offside´ opener in costly Stoke City defeat
19:51 Man Utd bench Pogba & Sanchez for FA Cup quarter-final
19:49 Pardew: Evans loss key to Bournemouth defeat
19:07 Salah breaks Torres´ impressive Liverpool record
19:03 We are not heroes one day and villains the next – Mourinho continues defence of Sevilla exit
18:43 They have many players who´d get in my team – The Sevilla stars Mourinho should buy
18:35 Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place
18:02 Bournemouth 2 West Brom 1: Stanislas piles misery on Pardew
17:54 Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up uncapped duo
17:53 Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2: Tomkins and Milivojevic secure priceless win
17:50 Stoke City 1 Everton 2: Tosun at the double after Adam´s early dismissal
17:32 Simeone insists Atletico can survive injury crisis
16:58 Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena
16:32 Board accepts responsibility for West Ham woes, Brady claims
16:29 In-form Eriksen hopes he hasn´t hit Tottenham ceiling
16:22 Roma boss Di Francesco happy with Messi, Barca challenge
16:06 The directors know where to find me - Gattuso awaits Milan talks
15:19 Zidane focused on Real Madrid players, not Neymar
15:17 Mourinho´s United rant recalls unhappy Madrid demise
15:17 Swansea City 0 Tottenham 3: Eriksen leads Kane-less Spurs into FA Cup semis
14:44 Valverde not worried about Barcelona legacy
14:31 Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Zidane
14:06 Spalletti seeks consistency as Inter prepare for final push
14:00 Absence of ´best in the world´ Busquets makes Rakitic key for Barca
12:34 A-League Review: Sydney stumble again as Jets close gap
11:47 Dreadshock! Neymar reveals new hairdo
11:14 Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge
10:27 Messi: I´m a less selfish player
06:11 Coaching Italy would be extraordinary – Mancini
03:38 Intensity key to Liverpool toppling Man City, says Klopp
01:02 People listen to idiots - Mourinho cites ´dictionary of life´ in extraordinary rant
00:21 Mourinho tells struggling Manchester United stars to ´grow up´

Friday 16 March

23:45 Real Madrid links ´massage the ego´ of Roma goalkeeper Alisson
23:25 Pele impressed by Tite´s ability to cope with Brazil´s modern challenges
22:38 FIFA Council approves open vote for 2026 World Cup
21:22 FIFA approves VAR use at World Cup
21:09 Sampaoli ignores Icardi and Dybala, adds Correa to Argentina squad
20:31 Neymar to Real Madrid? Ask Florentino Perez, says Emery
20:20 Pogba not as good as Kondogbia - Valencia boss Marcelino
20:09 Buffon: Most determined team will win Juventus-Madrid tie
19:57 Inter target Martinez likened to Aguero by Crespo
19:20 Dortmund boss Stoger defends Gotze criticism
19:01 Filipe Luis relishes overcoming ´obstacle´ as broken leg rules him out for two months
18:50 Blind cut from Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
18:20 Huddersfield wrap up permanent Lossl deal
18:14 Liverpool versus City promises goals, Juve plot Madrid revenge - Champions League quarter-finals in
17:51 Valencia midfielder Coquelin suffers torn Achilles
17:49 I could be in a league that´s won before kick-off – The best quotes from Mourinho´s tirade
17:42 Pardew fights on after West Brom talks
17:26 Juanfran hamstring injury adds to Atletico Madrid´s problems
17:16 Bayern can expect ´fiery atmosphere´ at Leipzig, says Hasenhuttl
16:49 Hughes encouraged by Southampton start
16:47 Juventus not thinking about Real Madrid just yet, Allegri claims
16:27 Morata has good World Cup chance despite being dropped, Lopetegui confirms
16:20 Foul-mouthed Klopp fumes at Premier League scheduling around Man City tie
15:59 Heynckes: Bayern have no interest in Malcom
15:44 Butragueno wary of Juventus ahead of titanic Real Madrid tussle
15:41 Liverpool-City a dream draw for Man Utd fans - Klopp
15:37 I won´t run away or cry - Mourinho delivers impassioned defence of Man Utd tenure
15:19 Emery demands focus from PSG after Champions League exit
15:02 Door still open for Reus and Gotze, says Low
14:56 Juventus can cause Real Madrid trouble, says Nedved
14:46 Javi Martinez, Fabregas, Morata absent from Spain squad, Marcos Alonso in
14:36 No preference on potential Barcelona-Real Madrid tie for Amor
14:19 Bayern can´t celebrate already - Heynckes wary of Sevilla threat
14:08 Marcos Rojo renews with Manchester United until 2021
13:47 Bayern´s Ulreich warned about ´witch´s cauldron´ at Sevilla
13:30 Klopp: I don´t mind facing Manchester City in Champions League
13:28 Europa League draw: Arsenal take on CSKA Moscow, Atletico get Sporting CP
13:26 Limbombe gets first Belgium call, Nainggolan back in the squad
13:17 Barcelona will have to sweat to beat Roma – Totti
13:09 Begiristain: Manchester City need to be almost perfect to beat Liverpool
12:54 Zidane is a much better coach now – Carvajal
12:45 The problem is real - Batshuayi targeted by racist abuse after Dortmund loss
12:18 Adelaide United 1 Melbourne City 1: Mauk rescues point against old club
12:16 Champions League draw: Juve face Madrid, City to meet Liverpool
11:52 AC Milan call for VAR in European competitions
11:07 Lyon and Zenit to be reported for ´incidents of racism´
10:48 Wijnaldum keen to dodge Manchester City
10:37 Schmelzer wants Dortmund attitude change ahead of Bundesliga run-in
10:24 Varane wants to avoid Barcelona in Champions League
10:04 Fractured fibula could end Filipe Luis´ World Cup hopes
09:59 Conte: Chelsea future not linked to winning trophies
09:03 Kokorin´s World Cup in doubt after knee injury
08:48 Wilshere keen to repay Southgate´s faith
08:00 Madrid, Barca and Juve among last eight: Champions League giants set for quarter-final draw
07:18 Varane confirms Man United interest
06:30 Neymar and Ronaldo would get along very well – Casemiro
04:08 Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel sent off as Sasha leads Santos
03:24 Alli best in the world for his age – Pochettino
02:27 Carvajal: I would sign Neymar
01:01 Stoger unhappy with Dortmund display
00:34 Gattuso ´not going to judge´ English football on Welbeck dive

Facebook

18+ GambleAware