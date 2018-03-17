Liverpool 5 Watford 0: Inspirational Salah nets four as Reds bounce back

Mohamed Salah returned to his inspirational best as he scored four goals and set up another in Liverpool's crushing 5-0 Premier League win over Watford, bouncing back from defeat to Manchester United in style.
The Egypt star may have been nullified by United's Ashley Young at Old Trafford last time out, but the real Salah was back with a point to prove and he made it in emphatic fashion, moving on to 36 Liverpool goals and setting up Roberto Firmino's stunning second-half effort.
Liverpool were ahead as early as the fourth minute, with Salah getting Jurgen Klopp's side off to a fine start at Anfield courtesy of an excellent run and finish.
It took a while, but Liverpool did eventually add a second just before the break – Salah, predictably, the scorer from close range, taking his tally to 34 for the season, the most any player has managed in a debut campaign for the Reds.
And he then turned provider early in the second period, setting up Roberto Firmino's outrageous finish to leave Watford reeling.
The hosts' more relaxed approach towards the end should have offered the Hornets some respite, but things only got worse as Salah added another two late on to round off a remarkable individual display – the Merseyside club moving back to within two points of second-placed United.
SAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHH!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2018
HE'S ON FIRE!
[5-0] pic.twitter.com/xK2H4Dfy9M
Watford were behind early on as Liverpool seized the advantage through the irresistible Salah.
The visitors afforded Salah too much space on the right flank and he darted into the box, turning Miguel Britos inside-out and leaving him on his backside before finishing right-footed under Orestis Karnezis.
Liverpool supporters who were expecting the floodgates to open were initially left disappointed, with proceedings falling rather flat for the most part.
The hosts did not threaten again until the 39th minute, when Salah was released on the break to feed Roberto Firmino, whose brilliant first touch took him away from Jose Holebas and opened up the space for a shot which Karnezis did well to save.
But the goalkeeper was helpless soon after as Andrew Robertson raided up the left flank and delivered across the face of goal for Salah to tap in arguably his most straightforward effort of a prolific season.
Salah played the role of creator shortly after the restart, crossing between Karnezis and his defenders for Firmino, who produced a brilliant flicked finish while airborne.
Another beautiful flick from Bobby to add to his collection.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2018
23 goals for Firmino this season. pic.twitter.com/vSfeA8WPGx
Javi Gracia's men nearly pulled one back soon after when a Roberto Pereyra free-kick caught Loris Karius out and came back off the crossbar.
But that was the only worrying moment to trouble Liverpool, as they ultimately blasted Watford away by adding another two goals in the final 13 minutes.
Salah completed his first hat-trick for the club with a typically clever bit of play, finding the bottom-left corner despite being surrounded by three defenders, before wrapping up the rout by smashing home a rebound from close range.
Key Opta Stats:
- This was Jurgen Klopp’s 50th Premier League home game in charge of Liverpool (W28 D18 L4). The Reds have averaged 2.20 goals per game since Klopp took over – their highest goals per game ratio at Anfield in the competition under any manager.
- Watford have lost 10 of their 11 top-flight away games against Liverpool, winning only in August 1999 on what was the Hornets' first visit in the Premier League (1-0).
- Mohamed Salah has scored 36 goals for Liverpool in all competitions – the most by a single player in their debut season for the Reds.
|Salah threatening Rush´s record for goals in single Liverpool season
|Hodgson hopes Zaha avoided injury
|Liverpool 5 Watford 0: Inspirational Salah nets four as Reds bounce back
|Lambert rues Everton´s ´offside´ opener in costly Stoke City defeat
|Man Utd bench Pogba & Sanchez for FA Cup quarter-final
|Pardew: Evans loss key to Bournemouth defeat
|Salah breaks Torres´ impressive Liverpool record
|We are not heroes one day and villains the next – Mourinho continues defence of Sevilla exit
|They have many players who´d get in my team – The Sevilla stars Mourinho should buy
|Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place
|Bournemouth 2 West Brom 1: Stanislas piles misery on Pardew
|Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up uncapped duo
|Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 2: Tomkins and Milivojevic secure priceless win
|Stoke City 1 Everton 2: Tosun at the double after Adam´s early dismissal
|Simeone insists Atletico can survive injury crisis
|Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena
|Board accepts responsibility for West Ham woes, Brady claims
|In-form Eriksen hopes he hasn´t hit Tottenham ceiling
|Roma boss Di Francesco happy with Messi, Barca challenge
|The directors know where to find me - Gattuso awaits Milan talks
|Zidane focused on Real Madrid players, not Neymar
|Mourinho´s United rant recalls unhappy Madrid demise
|Swansea City 0 Tottenham 3: Eriksen leads Kane-less Spurs into FA Cup semis
|Valverde not worried about Barcelona legacy
|Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Zidane
|Spalletti seeks consistency as Inter prepare for final push
|Absence of ´best in the world´ Busquets makes Rakitic key for Barca
|A-League Review: Sydney stumble again as Jets close gap
|Dreadshock! Neymar reveals new hairdo
|Villarreal defender Semedo denied bail on attempted murder charge
|Messi: I´m a less selfish player
|Coaching Italy would be extraordinary – Mancini
|Intensity key to Liverpool toppling Man City, says Klopp
|People listen to idiots - Mourinho cites ´dictionary of life´ in extraordinary rant
|Mourinho tells struggling Manchester United stars to ´grow up´
|Real Madrid links ´massage the ego´ of Roma goalkeeper Alisson
|Pele impressed by Tite´s ability to cope with Brazil´s modern challenges
|FIFA Council approves open vote for 2026 World Cup
|FIFA approves VAR use at World Cup
|Sampaoli ignores Icardi and Dybala, adds Correa to Argentina squad
|Neymar to Real Madrid? Ask Florentino Perez, says Emery
|Pogba not as good as Kondogbia - Valencia boss Marcelino
|Buffon: Most determined team will win Juventus-Madrid tie
|Inter target Martinez likened to Aguero by Crespo
|Dortmund boss Stoger defends Gotze criticism
|Filipe Luis relishes overcoming ´obstacle´ as broken leg rules him out for two months
|Blind cut from Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
|Huddersfield wrap up permanent Lossl deal
|Liverpool versus City promises goals, Juve plot Madrid revenge - Champions League quarter-finals in
|Valencia midfielder Coquelin suffers torn Achilles
|I could be in a league that´s won before kick-off – The best quotes from Mourinho´s tirade
|Pardew fights on after West Brom talks
|Juanfran hamstring injury adds to Atletico Madrid´s problems
|Bayern can expect ´fiery atmosphere´ at Leipzig, says Hasenhuttl
|Hughes encouraged by Southampton start
|Juventus not thinking about Real Madrid just yet, Allegri claims
|Morata has good World Cup chance despite being dropped, Lopetegui confirms
|Foul-mouthed Klopp fumes at Premier League scheduling around Man City tie
|Heynckes: Bayern have no interest in Malcom
|Butragueno wary of Juventus ahead of titanic Real Madrid tussle
|Liverpool-City a dream draw for Man Utd fans - Klopp
|I won´t run away or cry - Mourinho delivers impassioned defence of Man Utd tenure
|Emery demands focus from PSG after Champions League exit
|Door still open for Reus and Gotze, says Low
|Juventus can cause Real Madrid trouble, says Nedved
|Javi Martinez, Fabregas, Morata absent from Spain squad, Marcos Alonso in
|No preference on potential Barcelona-Real Madrid tie for Amor
|Bayern can´t celebrate already - Heynckes wary of Sevilla threat
|Marcos Rojo renews with Manchester United until 2021
|Bayern´s Ulreich warned about ´witch´s cauldron´ at Sevilla
|Klopp: I don´t mind facing Manchester City in Champions League
|Europa League draw: Arsenal take on CSKA Moscow, Atletico get Sporting CP
|Limbombe gets first Belgium call, Nainggolan back in the squad
|Barcelona will have to sweat to beat Roma – Totti
|Begiristain: Manchester City need to be almost perfect to beat Liverpool
|Zidane is a much better coach now – Carvajal
|The problem is real - Batshuayi targeted by racist abuse after Dortmund loss
|Adelaide United 1 Melbourne City 1: Mauk rescues point against old club
|Champions League draw: Juve face Madrid, City to meet Liverpool
|AC Milan call for VAR in European competitions
|Lyon and Zenit to be reported for ´incidents of racism´
|Wijnaldum keen to dodge Manchester City
|Schmelzer wants Dortmund attitude change ahead of Bundesliga run-in
|Varane wants to avoid Barcelona in Champions League
|Fractured fibula could end Filipe Luis´ World Cup hopes
|Conte: Chelsea future not linked to winning trophies
|Kokorin´s World Cup in doubt after knee injury
|Wilshere keen to repay Southgate´s faith
|Madrid, Barca and Juve among last eight: Champions League giants set for quarter-final draw
|Varane confirms Man United interest
|Neymar and Ronaldo would get along very well – Casemiro
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gabriel sent off as Sasha leads Santos
|Alli best in the world for his age – Pochettino
|Carvajal: I would sign Neymar
|Stoger unhappy with Dortmund display
|Gattuso ´not going to judge´ English football on Welbeck dive
|To have a funeral, you need to have a dead body - Mancini defends Zenit record
|Lazio have gone beyond expectations, says Inzaghi
|I don´t want to accuse Welbeck of diving - Wenger
|Atleti boss Simeone worried about Filipe Luis injury
|Lyon 2 CSKA Moscow 3: (3-3 agg): Away goals dash OL´s home final dreams
|Red Bull Salzburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 0 (2-1 agg): Stoger´s men suffer shock exit
|Arsenal 3 AC Milan 1 (5-1 agg): Welbeck at the double as Gunners reach quarters
|Yellow card shown to Balotelli after alleged racist abuse rescinded
|Viktoria Plzen 2 Sporting CP 1 (aet, 2-3 agg): Battaglia header sends visitors into quarter-finals
|Security guards injured as violence mars Athletic v Marseille
|Bravo criticised by Chilean FA chief for rejecting call-up
|Dynamo Kiev 0 Lazio 2 (2-4 agg): Lucas and De Vrij send dominant visitors through
|Zenit 1 RB Leipzig 1 (2-3 agg): European debutants reach last eight
|Athletic Bilbao 1 Marseille 2 (2-5 agg): Payet inspires visitors to victory
|Manchester City are Champions League´s strongest side, says Monchi
|McTominay grateful for Mourinho´s faith
|Guardiola fined by FA for ´act of defiance´ over yellow ribbon
|Meunier hints at PSG exit
|Vidal champions father figure Heynckes with Bayern on brink of title
|In-form Barnes rewarded with new Burnley deal
|Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Atletico Madrid 5 (1-8 agg): Torres double helps pile misery on Russians
|Mawson ´ready´ for England as Carvalhal eyes Spurs scalp
|Lambert: Shaqiri cannot do it on his own, he´s not Messi
|Palace given fitness boost for ´exceptional´ relegation scrap
|Anything can happen - Hamsik not giving up on Scudetto
|Southgate keen to lead England at World Cup despite Russia tensions
|Deschamps backs Pogba to bounce back from Manchester United struggles
|Wilshere can be crucial but Hart faces battle, says England boss Southgate
|Ben Yedder earns maiden France selection after Old Trafford brace
|Wilshere returns to England squad as Pope, Tarkowski, Mawson come in
|Thiago to only miss ´a few days´ of training
|Pochettino: Positive Kane focused on recovery
|Ramsey to undergo ´small procedure´, misses Wales duty
|Man of the match Wednesday, charged Thursday - cat pitch invader lands Besiktas in trouble
|Allardyce angered by Everton´s Sigurdsson statement
|Ronaldo returns for Portugal friendlies
|Cerezo adamant Griezmann is not leaving Atletico
|Battle with Ronaldo, Arsenal assassin – Messi´s 100 Champions League goals in Opta numbers
|Inzaghi pleased to escape VAR in Europe
|Ibrahimovic not injured but being frozen out by Mourinho, claims Mutu
|Chelsea settle ´right to light´ dispute over Stamford Bridge redevelopment
|Wenger willing to let Ramsey enter final year of Arsenal contract
|Injured Busquets a doubt for Champions League quarter-final
|Shakhtar´s Ferreyra apologises for ball boy shove
|I´m supportive of everybody who suffers - Wenger empathises with Mourinho´s struggles
|Keane blasts ´schoolboy´ Pogba
|Coutinho, Paulinho advised Arthur on Barcelona move
|Heynckes optimistic of Neuer return in April
|Nocerino not surprised by Milan´s resurgence under Gattuso
|Wenger pleased with Mkhitaryan form
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America sail into semis, Guadalajara upstage Sounders
|Copa Libertadores Review: Madrid-bound Vinicius scores match-winning brace
|Muscat signs contract extension with Victory
|De Bruyne: City want to win Premier League title against United
|Messi delighted to reach 100 Champions League goals
|Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere ´a lot´ amid Serie A links
|Emery: PSG a step closer to Ligue 1 crown
|Chelsea fans ´hurt´ in clashes before Barcelona game
|Chelsea made Barcelona suffer - Valverde
|Iniesta puts April 30 deadline on Barcelona future
|He makes the difference in every game – Iniesta hails Messi
|Man United´s Bailly asks for forgiveness after Champions League loss