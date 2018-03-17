Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig are determined Bayern Munich will not win the Bundesliga title in Saxony on Sunday, according to forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Bayern can clinch their sixth successive championship this weekend if Schalke and Borussia Dortmund drop points and they win at Leipzig.

But Augustin and his team-mates do not want to suffer the ignominy of seeing another side celebrate at Red Bull Arena, giving last season's runners-up extra motivation.

"Bayern are an outstanding club internationally, but we are not afraid of them," Augustin told Sport Bild.

"I think it will be a big game. We have to counter-attack well and finish our opportunities.

"We want to put in a good performance against Bayern to pick up points - and to prevent them from becoming champions in our stadium."

Bayern won the corresponding fixture in dramatic circumstances last season, coming from behind in stoppage time to win 5-4 having already sewn up the title.