RB Leipzig are determined Bayern Munich will not win the Bundesliga title in Saxony on Sunday, according to forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.
Bayern can clinch their sixth successive championship this weekend if Schalke and Borussia Dortmund drop points and they win at Leipzig.
But Augustin and his team-mates do not want to suffer the ignominy of seeing another side celebrate at Red Bull Arena, giving last season's runners-up extra motivation.
"Bayern are an outstanding club internationally, but we are not afraid of them," Augustin told Sport Bild.
"I think it will be a big game. We have to counter-attack well and finish our opportunities.
"We want to put in a good performance against Bayern to pick up points - and to prevent them from becoming champions in our stadium."
Walking to next step...#RBLFCB #RBL #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/I90bl6APwV— Jean-Kévin Augustin (@33_augustin) March 16, 2018
Bayern won the corresponding fixture in dramatic circumstances last season, coming from behind in stoppage time to win 5-4 having already sewn up the title.
|Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena
