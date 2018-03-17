Related

Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena

17 March 2018

RB Leipzig are determined Bayern Munich will not win the Bundesliga title in Saxony on Sunday, according to forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Bayern can clinch their sixth successive championship this weekend if Schalke and Borussia Dortmund drop points and they win at Leipzig.

But Augustin and his team-mates do not want to suffer the ignominy of seeing another side celebrate at Red Bull Arena, giving last season's runners-up extra motivation.

"Bayern are an outstanding club internationally, but we are not afraid of them," Augustin told Sport Bild.

"I think it will be a big game. We have to counter-attack well and finish our opportunities.

"We want to put in a good performance against Bayern to pick up points - and to prevent them from becoming champions in our stadium."

Bayern won the corresponding fixture in dramatic circumstances last season, coming from behind in stoppage time to win 5-4 having already sewn up the title.

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 26 +47 66
2 Schalke 04 26 +10 46
3 Borussia Dortmund 26 +20 45
4 Bayer Leverkusen 26 +14 44
5 Eintracht Fran… 26 +5 42
6 RB Leipzig 26 +4 40
7 Hoffenheim 26 +5 38
8 Stuttgart 27 -5 37
9 Augsburg 26 +3 35
10 Borussia M'gla… 26 -6 35
11 Hertha BSC 26 -1 32
12 Hannover 96 26 -5 32
13 Werder Bremen 26 -4 30
14 Freiburg 27 -18 30
15 Wolfsburg 26 -8 25
16 Mainz 05 26 -14 25
17 Hamburger SV 26 -23 18
18 Köln 26 -24 17

