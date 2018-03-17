Klopp eases concerns over Can´s back complaint

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects a swift return to action for Emre Can after the midfielder was forced off by a back problem against Watford.

Germany international Can hobbled out in the 27th minute at Anfield as the Reds romped to a comprehensive 5-0 victory, inspired by Mohamed Salah's four-goal haul.

The energetic midfielder, who has started 26 of his side's 31 Premier League matches, is due to meet up with Germany for their friendlies against Spain and Brazil this month.

Klopp believes Can could still be fit to feature in those matches.

"[It is a] back [injury]. He doesn't think, and I don't think, it is too serious, but it was too serious to continue," said Klopp.

"He had that problem a little bit during the week – we gave him one day of extra recovery, but he thought it would work and he trained normally [on Friday].

"It is a muscle thing, but it should not be that serious and he will go to the national team, I think, and have their treatment. Then we'll know more, but it should not be an issue."

Klopp also revealed Adam Lallana's absence was purely precautionary after the midfielder was left out of the squad altogether.

The 33-time England international is expected to be available for Gareth Southgate during the upcoming international break.

"If [this] is the last game of the season, Adam could have played," added Klopp.

"But it isn't, so we gave him the opportunity to get fitter and fitter and fitter. Sitting outside and not starting in this temperature, that's not big fun for anybody.

"I spoke to Gareth Southgate and Adam spoke to him. It's pretty clear, Adam should be one 100 per cent fit for the national team."