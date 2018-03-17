Buffon to play on for Italy as Di Biagio calls up uncapped duo

Gianluigi Buffon looks set to extend his international career after being included in Italy's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.

The Juventus goalkeeper fought back the tears when announcing his retirement after the Azzurri lost 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden in a World Cup play-off last November.

However, the 40-year-old has softened his stance since then and, having held a meeting with interim Italy coach Luigi Di Biagio in February, could now add to his national record of 175 caps.