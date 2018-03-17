Board accepts responsibility for West Ham woes, Brady claims

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has apologised following the scenes that marred last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Burnley.

A series of separate pitch invasions occurred during the second half of the loss at the London Stadium and fans also protested in front of the directors' box, leading to members of the board leaving early due to concerns over their safety.

Tempers boiled over following West Ham's third defeat in a row, which left them just three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Hammers have endured problems ever since moving to the London Stadium and supporters have made their discontent clear, following issues settling into their new home and with player recruitment.

Brady is the first member of the board to speak publicly since last weekend's defeat, issuing an apology in her column for The Sun.

"Last week was one of the most painful days in the history of the club. Nothing is more important than ensuring our fans are able to come and support the team safely," she said.

"We take full responsibility for the changes that need to be made to the stadium.

"I want to put on record that the board of West Ham United would like to offer our sincere apologies to the vast majority of our supporters who turned up to support their club, lots of them with young children who sat and tried to continue to support their team."

Brady then discussed the changes that West Ham will seek to make, stating that the board is to blame for the club's relegation struggles.

"The board takes full responsibility for our predicament. Ultimately the table does not lie and just like the team we are judged on our position," she said.

"We are in the process of entirely restructuring our player recruitment. This will change the way we handle transfers in the future, giving the control to the manager and the football staff."

West Ham are widely reported to be looking to appoint a director of football, after being criticised for their transfer business in recent windows.

The Hammers, currently on a warm weather training camp in Miami, are set for another major test after the international break as they host fellow strugglers Southampton.