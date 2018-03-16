Sampaoli ignores Icardi and Dybala, adds Correa to Argentina squad

Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa has been called up to the Argentina squad for their friendlies against Italy and Spain, with Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala ignored again.

The call-up comes amid concerns over the availability of Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who has been selected despite carrying a knee injury.

And Jorge Sampaoli has duly bolstered his attacking options with Correa, who has impressed in recent games for Atletico.

The forward scored the third in Atletico's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday, before netting again and setting up a further two goals in their 5-1 Europa League thrashing of Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

3 – Ángel Correa has been involved in three goals with Atletico de Madrid in a game for the first time (one goal and two assists). Fresh pic.twitter.com/4g6KK4118K — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 15, 2018

It means Sampaoli has looked past Dybala and Icardi once again, having not called them up to his initial selection.

Argentina face Italy in Manchester on March 23, before then travelling to Correa's stomping ground at club level, the Wanda Metropolitano, for the clash with Spain four days later.