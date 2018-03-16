Madrid, Barca and Juve among last eight: Champions League giants set for quarter-final draw

Eight teams are set to discover their Champions League quarter-final opponents on Friday after a dramatic round of 16 concluded this week.

Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea were among the clubs to fall by the wayside in the last stage, but plenty of big-hitters remain.

Reigning champions Real Madrid are in the mix, as are Lionel Messi's Barcelona and runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Ahead of the draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, we summarise their respective campaigns so far and last-eight chances...

REAL MADRID

Some way off the pace in LaLiga, Madrid's chances of a third consecutive European title looked to be in serious doubt when they finished second to Tottenham in the group stage and then trailed PSG at home in the last 16.

This is a team that knows how to win in this competition, though, and Cristiano Ronaldo is a man who knows how to score. The former Manchester United star has scored in nine consecutive Champions League games and three goals across the tie sent PSG packing.

LIVERPOOL

It is a little while now since Liverpool were regulars at the business end of this competition, but few sides will fancy their chances if tasked with a trip to Anfield in the quarter-finals.

The Reds have scored 28 times in this European campaign - more than any other side - and breezed past Porto last time out, seemingly unaffected by the departure of Philippe Coutinho.

The UCL draw can't come soon enough — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) March 13, 2018

JUVENTUS

Much like fellow finalists Madrid, there were one or two reasonable doubts about Juventus' chances of repeating their run to the decider last year.

But as well as turning their domestic fortunes around to lead Serie A, the Bianconeri were as dogged and determined as ever as the Champions League returned.

Their chances of progression were apparently threatened by a 2-2 home draw with Tottenham, but Giorgio Chiellini and co delivered a defensive masterclass in a 2-1 win at Wembley to head through.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola's City remain on course for a treble, well clear at the top of the Premier League and winners in the EFL Cup as they look to finally prove their class on the European stage.

City edged out Napoli after a couple of thrilling group-stage meetings and then cruised past Basel, but now the hard work really begins. Europe's form side this term, the lack of a domestic title race could certainly be a help.