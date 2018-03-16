Limbombe gets first Belgium call, Nainggolan back in the squad

Radja Nainggolan has been recalled to Belgium's squad for the upcoming friendly against Saudi Arabia, while Anthony Limbombe is in line to get his first cap.

Nainggolan has not played for Belgium since last June, when they beat Czech Republic 2-1 in a friendly.

Coach Roberto Martinez has attracted criticism since then for his reluctance to select the Roma star, despite his impressive and consistent form at club level.

Martinez explained his reasons for previously overlooking Nainggolan in November, saying he already had enough with the likes of Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens in the No.10 role, where he feels the Roma man is at his best.

Nainggolan's international career appeared to be over in August when he was quoted as saying he had "quit" in response to a Martinez snub.

Media reports then accused him of faking illness when called up in November.

However, Martinez seems determined to keep Nainggolan in contention, with the World Cup just three months away.

The only newcomer in the squad is Limbombe, who has scored six and set up as many in the league with Club Brugge this term.

Christian Benteke has been left out again, as he endures a difficult season with Crystal Palace.

Belgium host Saudi Arabia in Brussels on March 27.

Belgium squad:

Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles FC), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jordan Lukaku (Lazio), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Anthony Limbombe (Clubb Brugge), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian), Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Olympiacos), Divock Origi (Wolfsburg).