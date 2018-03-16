Foul-mouthed Klopp fumes at Premier League scheduling around Man City tie

Jurgen Klopp is fuming with the Premier League for rescheduling Liverpool's Merseyside derby clash as the early kick-off on the Saturday between their Champions League quarter-final contests with Manchester City.
Friday's Champions League draw paired Liverpool with their top-flight rivals in the last eight of Europe's elite competition, setting up a tantalising tie.
The first leg will take place on Wednesday April 4, and Klopp has taken issue with the fact the Premier League have moved their next domestic game – a clash with bitter rivals Everton – to the early kick-off on the following Saturday, while City will be in action in the day's late kick-off.
An incensed Klopp claimed that extra five hours of preparation and recovery "means the world".
"I'm already angry to be honest," Klopp told reporters at his news conference on Friday. "Because I hear that the Premier League will put our game against Everton to 12:30 [BST] on Saturday.
"I know countries that cancel whole matchdays so their teams can be in proper shape. We play City on Wednesday, then Everton three days later.
We've been drawn against @ManCity in the #UCL quarter-final. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/KPEopemsPD— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2018
"That's not too cool. We have to go the hard way and I'm used to that."
Klopp was again asked about the situation of the Everton kick-off, with a reporter suggesting he might like to move the game entirely and the German got particularly prickly.
"No, I want it at 9am in the morning, what the f***," Klopp said.
"At three o'clock, like a normal game, or as usual on Sunday at 2:15 [pm]. Put it on a normal time, not breakfast.
"What do you think I'm talking about? Is my English that bad you have to ask again? We play at 7:45 [pm] on Wednesday and 12:30 on Saturday.
"The other team plays at 5:30 [pm on the Saturday] - can you imagine the difference between these five hours? It means the world in preparation and recovery.
"You watch it, write a little bit about it, obviously you're not interested and have no idea about it, and we have to deliver and I am not happy, because I'm not happy all the time and not smiling all the time."
