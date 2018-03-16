Blind cut from Koeman´s first Netherlands squad

Manchester United defender Daley Blind has been omitted from the final selection for Ronald Koeman's first Netherlands squad.

The 28-year-old was included in a 33-man preliminary squad for international friendlies against England and Portugal this month.

But Blind, who has not played for United since January 5 due to an ankle injury, was among those cut from the final group.

PSV's Luuk de Jong and Wolfsburg's Jeffrey Bruma have also been left out by Koeman, who handed maiden call-ups to a number of young players including Ajax's teenage forward Justin Kluivert - son of Netherlands icon Patrick.

Marco Bizot, Hans Hateboer, Guus Til and Wout Weghorst are also in the Netherlands squad for the first time.

Netherlands squad: Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Jeroen Zoet (PSV); Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Daryl Janmaat (Watford), Kenny Tete (Lyon), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool); Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Guus Til (AZ), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool); Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Bas Dost (Sporting CP), Justin Kluivert (Ajax), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wout Weghorst (AZ).